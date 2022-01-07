2023 WR Jaden Greathouse Hopes to Visit Oregon Following Offer

The Ducks are setting their sights on elite playmakers in the junior class.

Oregon is hard at work filling out the 2022 recruiting class ahead of signing day next month, but the 2023 class will be the first complete cycle under new head coach Dan Lanning.

Earlier this week we updated you on the recruitment of 2022 Alabama safety Miguel Mitchell, who spoke about his strong relationship with Matt Powledge. The new co-defensive coordinator has also been doing some work on the other side of the ball as well, sending a new offer out to Westlake (Austin, Tex.) High School wide receiver Jaden Greathouse, who spoke about his Oregon interest and the latest in his recruitment.

"I talked to him (Powledge) and then got to talk with the wide receiver coach too, Junior Adams," Greathouse said. "I was definitely very excited about the offer. It's a great place, amazing school. Over the last few decades amazing football program. Really awesome to be in contact with them and start building a relationship."

It already looks like we're seeing one characteristic carry over from the previous staff to the new staff.

"They’re great coaches and great people," he said of Powledge and Adams. "High energy, high intensity. Those kinds of things you love in coaches. No pressure with conversation with any of them, just free-flowing great relationships."

Despite being nearly halfway across the country in the Lone Star State, Greathouse has had his eyes on the Ducks from afar for quite some time.

"I've been watching Oregon football for as long as I can remember. Watching that national championship. They've got great culture out there, fans love the team. That’s just something that would be amazing to be a part of."

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound wideout has a solid skillset highlighted by speed, which allowed him to connect with 2022 Clemson signee and Adidas All-American quarterback Cade Klubnick on deep shots down the field all season long. But he's not just a speedster, he's tough to bring down and makes plays in space on a regular basis, making something out of nothing.

The 2021 MaxPreps Junior All-American hasn't taken any trips since last summer, but was able to take in storied programs including Alabama, Texas and Oklahoma.

With the dead period set to end next week, he has a couple schools in mind for visits.

"Definitely want to take a trip out to Oregon," Greathouse said. "Also plan on going to Notre Dame, USC and on the 30th I'm going out to TCU."

The trip to Fort Worth to see the Horned Frogs is the only confirmed trip so far, but he didn't rule out making it to Eugene next weekend for what's shaping up to be Oregon's Junior Day.

"Hopefully some time not this weekend but maybe the next. I’ll hope to make a trip out there with February being a dead period. If I can't get out there this month, hopefully sometime in March or April."

His visit itinerary lines up with the schools that have been pursuing him the hardest of late.

"I’d probably say Notre Dame, Texas and probably USC. Oregon been picking up a lot lately."

He also offered a bit about what's standing out with some of those schools.

On Notre Dame: "It's a great school. Lot of opportunities can come from that place not just in football, but in life. It’s a great place to get my education and all that. They’ve been doing pretty well for themselves in football the last couple years."

On USC: "They’ve had a really good history of wideouts and Coach Riley’s an amazing coach. He’s really awesome and he’s always had an elite offense back at Oklahoma with two Heismans. He’s a great coach and has a great football mind too."

A pre-existing relationship with Riley could certainly help the Trojans' chances, not to mention the elite group they're already assembling in 203 with elite wide receivers Zachariah Branch and Makai Lemon as well as 5-star quarterback Malachi Nelson.

As he works through the basketball season with the Chaparrals, he's getting a feel for what matters most at his next stop.

"I’d love to build the best relationships I can with coaches," Greathouse said. "Find a place that’ll help develop me as a football player and a man, get my degree."

As a junior in 2021, Greathouse had 66 receptions for 1,274 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns (according to MaxPreps). Needless to say he'd be a huge visitor for the Ducks to bring on campus to start the new year.

