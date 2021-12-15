2022 DT Sir Mells Signs With Oregon

The three-star defensive tackle wasted zero time in officially signing with Oregon.

After remaining committed throughout the entire process, 2022 defensive tackle pledge Sir Mells made it official by signing with the Ducks Wednesday.

The three-star, 6-foot-5, 327-pound defensive tackle was recently named to the first-team defense in all of Nevada, and he will now be joining an Oregon defense led by a defensive-minded head coach in Dan Lanning.

“I will be signing my NLI Wednesday December 15th,” Mells said on Tuesday on Twitter.

He also went live on Instagram to allow other Ducks fans to share in the awesome moment of him officially signing to join the Oregon football team. Mells has been tweeting about his love for Oregon fans as well.

“I love y’all so much Duck nation,” he also tweeted on Tuesday. “Scooooooooooooooooo!”

Mells chose Oregon over Michigan, Oregon State, Fresno State, Maryland and USC. He was committed to Washington before making the decision to join Oregon and has been committed to the Ducks since June.

Regardless of the coaching change, he was committed to become a Duck.

Mells adds depth to what is already a fantastic group of defensive tackles at Oregon. With Brandon Dorlus and Popo Aumavae most likely returning for next season, Mells will have plenty of time to develop his skills and can help contribute to a destructive defensive line.

With the Ducks still in the running for fellow Nevada recruit Cyrus Moss, Oregon could be on the cusp of building one of the strongest defensive lines in the entire country.

While this depth is exciting and will help Mells in the long run, it means it’s pretty likely we won’t be seeing him get a ton of reps as a freshman, but it will allow Lanning and his staff to be ready for when he does eventually get to leave his mark on the program.

