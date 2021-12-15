Oregon Ducks Football Early Signing Day Tracker

Skip to main content
    December 15, 2021
    Oregon Ducks Football Early Signing Period Tracker

    Tracking the latest updates for Oregon football during the early signing period for the 2022 recruiting class.
    The early signing period has become a major part of the college football calendar, as a majority of the top prospects across the country put pen to paper and solidify their verbal commitments to their respective schools. With that, many of those top recruits start packing their bags after graduating high school in the winter to become early enrollees at their next stops.

    Oregon has signed the top recruiting class in the Pac-12 for the past three cycles under the direction of Mario Cristobal but is now facing an uphill battle. Cristobal's exit to Miami was followed by massive attrition in the 2022 recruiting class with a particular emphasis on southern states like Alabama and Texas.

    Lanning is tasked with building his staff, getting to know players on the roster in Eugene, and getting some momentum on the recruiting trail. He's scheduled to hold his national signing day press conference at 6 p.m. PT on Thursday Dec. 16.

    Keep it here as we track all of the recruiting updates for the Ducks on the recruiting trail.

    Wednesday December 15 10:06 AM Update: Oregon announces the signing of 2022 Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) High School offensive lineman Michael Wooten.

    Wednesday December 15 9:18 AM Update: Oregon announces the signing of 2022 Corner Canyon (Draper, UT.) High School linebacker Harrison Taggart.

    Wednesday December 15 7:45 AM Update: Oregon announces the signing of 2022 Burke (Omaha, Nebr.) linebacker Devon Jackson.

    Wednesday December 15 7:28 AM Update: Oregon announces the signing of 2022 Liberty (Henderson, Nev.) high school defensive lineman Sir Mells.

    Kenny Dillingham will be the Ducks' next offensive coordinator

