DL Ben Roberts Signs With Oregon

The Ducks add another defensive tackle to their class by dipping into Utah.

As the Ducks continue to add names to their 2022 signing class, the defense received another boost with the signing of defensive tackle Ben Roberts. He's the seventh signee the Ducks have had so far during the early signing period.

Roberts joins Michael Wooten, Harrison Taggart, Devon Jackson, Sir Mells, Jalil Tucker and Anthony Jones to make up the current 2022 signing class. Despite the loss of numerous recruits during the coaching change, Oregon is still signing some quality athletes.

Roberts is another big body up front on defense that will look to bolster the Oregon trenches for years to come. He is not the first defensive tackle that signed with the Ducks, with Mells signing earlier Wednesday.

Roberts was committed to the University of Washington until mid-August when he announced that he would be opening his recruitment again. The Salt Lake City native received other offers including Nebraska, Tennessee and Virginia Tech.

Toward the end of his recruitment, it came down to the Ducks and the Cornhuskers, as Roberts visited Lincoln the weekend leading up to his signing.

While he hopes to make an impact early, the Ducks already have some very strong defensive linemen, including Popo Aumavae and Brandon Dorlus. If they decide to return for next season, Roberts will be joining a pretty deep defensive line.

That being said, if both Dorlus and Aumavae decide to declare for the draft, then the combination of Roberts and Mells could be a fun one to watch and develop, as they could have a clearer path to playing time as freshmen.

At 6’4" and 290 pounds, Roberts adds size to the defensive front that will help the Ducks' defense to impose their will on offensive lines and create a ton of pressure against opponents.

