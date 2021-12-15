2022 Athlete Anthony Jones Flips Commitment From Texas to Oregon, Signs with the Ducks
This year's early signing period hasn't been one full of the excitement that Oregon fans have grown accustomed to during the pervious recruiting cycles of the Mario Cristobal era. Four prospects have signed their national letters of intent, but numerous prospects that were previously committed to Oregon signed with new programs such as Kelvin Banks and Cameron Williams staying home with Texas, as well as Landon Hullaby opting to play in Lubbock with Texas Tech.
How about some good news?
2022 athlete Anthony Jones has committed to Oregon, flipping his commitment from the Texas Longhorns to the Ducks.
He announced his decision during a signing day ceremony at Liberty High School.
Jones is a 6-foot-5, 242-pound jumbo athlete that is capable of making plays on both sides of the ball, but really tore up the camp circuit as a pass-catching tight end. He played his high school football at Liberty High School in Henderson, Nev., where he was teammates with Oregon defensive line signee Sir Mells.
Jones committed to Steve Sarkisian and Texas back in June following official visits to Miami and Texas. He was scheduled to take an official visit to Eugene to see the Ducks but cancelled the trip after committing to the Longhorns.
Jones becomes the first player to commit to Oregon under new Head Coach Dan Lanning who was officially announced as program's next leader this past weekend. It remains to be seen how the staff plans on utilizing his talents, as he's capable of contributing on both sides of the ball.
BREAKING: Anthony Jones Flips From Texas to Oregon
The Ducks get some fireworks on early signing day under Dan Lanning
BREAKING: Oregon WR Target Darrius Clemons Announces College Commitment
A top in-state target has made his decision
Oregon Signs 2022 OT Michael Wooten
The Ducks officially secure their first signee along the offensive line
The Ducks lost a commitment from their lone tight end in the 2022 class on Tuesday when Mustang, Ok. prep Andre Dollar flipped his commitment to Washington State. Based on the current roster, the Ducks have solid depth at tight end with freshmen Terrance Ferguson and Moliki Matavao and they're expecting upperclassmen DJ Johnson and Spencer Webb to return in 2022 as the team eyes a matchup with the Oklahoma Sooners on Dec. 29 in the Alamo Bowl.
The addition of Jones is also meaningful becomes he helps the Ducks further entrench themselves in Nevada, a state that is putting out more and more Division 1 talent each year. It also can't hurt their chances with elite hybrid defensive line/outside linebacker defender Cyrus Moss who is set to make his college commitment from a top five of Oregon, USC, Arizona State, Alabama and Miami on Friday.
You may also like:
Oregon Ducks Early Signing Period Tracker
Join the Community
Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports
Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox