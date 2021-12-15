Oregon Signs 2022 OT Michael Wooten

With the early signing period underway, the Oregon Ducks added another recruit to their team, officially signing 2022 offensive tackle Michael Wooten.

Wooten committed to Oregon back in early July. He chose Oregon over Colorado, Arizona State, San Diego State and others.

He was the fourth player to sign with the Ducks Wednesday, with the first three being defensive tackle Sir Mells and linebackers Devon Jackson and Harrison Taggart.

“Where I’m from most people don’t make it out,” Wooten said on Instagram in July. “I would like to thank the man above for blessing me with this opportunity and for making it this far! Also I would like to thank everyone who supported me along the way! With that being said I am 110% committed to the University of Oregon!”

The three-star, 6-foot-6, 310-pound offensive tackle played his high school football at Sierra Canyon in California. While he was recruited by Mario Cristobal and Alex Mirabal, he's staying loyal to the Ducks with Dan Lanning now at the helm.

This is good news for a Ducks team that just lost their head coach that emphasized having a strong offensive line. Without Cristobal, many were worried that the offensive line recruiting would take a hit. While it has with Kelvin Banks and Cameron Williams flipping to Texas, it’s nice to see the Ducks lock in a strong offensive lineman for next season.

The Ducks also lost Kingsley Suamataia, their top prospect from the 2021 class who transferred to BYU to be closer to home. Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu declared for the NFL draft as well, meaning that there will be some open roster spots in the offensive line.

Oregon also has interior lineman pledge Dave Iuli in the fold, but he will not signing during the early signing period.

If Wooten can prove himself, he might be able to help the Ducks early in his career.

