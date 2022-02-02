QUAACK: Oregon Flips 2022 RB Jordan James From Georgia

2022 running back Jordan James has committed to Oregon, flipping his long-time verbal commitment from the Georgia Bulldogs. He announced his decision on CBS Sports HQ and social media after announcing a final three of Oregon, Georgia and Florida.

The 5-foot-10, 205-pound back from Oakland (Murfreesboro, Tenn.) High School had been verbally committed to Georgia since March of 2021. James didn't sign during the early signing period in December but remained committed to the Bulldogs up until National Signing Day, when he ultimately flipped to the Ducks.

James took an official visit to Oregon in late January and also received an in-home visit the week following his trip to Eugene, with Running Backs Coach Carlos Locklyn flying across the country to get more crucial face time with perhaps his top priority in the 2022 class.

Having visited Georgia several times throughout the past 10 months, James' relationship with Dan Lanning, who was the defensive coordinator for the Bulldogs at the time, may have been a key factor in James ending up with the Ducks.

James is Oregon's lone running back in the 2022 class, which wasn't poised to have any just over a month ago seeing that the Ducks signed two backs in last year's class in Byron Cardwell and Seven McGee. However, the departure of both former Head Coach Mario Cristobal and Running Backs Coach Jim Mastro shook up a lot of things in the backfield.

Travis Dye returned home to Southern California to play for Lincoln Riley and USC, while Trey Benson transferred to Florida State and CJ Verdell declared for the 2022 NFL Draft. James' commitment marks a major recruiting win over an elite powerhouse program for Dan Lanning and the Ducks and shores up the depth chart at a position of need.

