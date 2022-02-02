Skip to main content

Oregon Ducks Football 2022 National Signing Day Tracker

Tracking the latest Oregon recruiting updates as Dan Lanning and his coaching staff try to add more top talent.

It feels like we just got through the early signing period in mid December and here we are again.

After inking seven prospects in this year's senior class in December, Dan Lanning and the Ducks have made some significant additions via the transfer portal as well as on the recruiting trail. The staff is hoping to ink their remaining unsigned verbal commits, and maybe even pull off some big wins in recruiting battles against schools across the country.

Oregon Football 2022 Recruiting Class

After landing transfers Andrew Boyle and Jordon Riley, Oregon also added some great prep talent in defensive backs Khamari Terrell and most recently Jahlil Florence on Monday. There are still a few holes the Ducks are looking to fill on the big day, and those commitments could come from visitors that were brought on campus for the final weekend of visits. 

With USC landing Caleb Williams on Tuesday, can the Ducks respond with some fireworks of their own? Head Coach Dan Lanning is scheduled to meet with the media to discuss Oregon's class around 11:00 AM Pacific. 

LATEST UPDATES

5:23 A.M.: Shoemaker (Killeen, Tex.) High School cornerback and Oregon commit Khamari Terrell signs with Oregon. The Ducks have inked their latest addition from the Lone Star State.

Signing Day Tracker
Play
Recruiting

Oregon Football Recruiting: 2022 National Signing Day Tracker

Keep it here for all the latest updates from the recruiting trail

50 minutes ago
Dave Iuli Oregon Visit
Play
Recruiting

PODCAST: Can Oregon Football Recruiting Finish Strong on National Signing Day?

How will the Ducks put finishing touches on the 2022 recruiting class?

7 hours ago
Nyara Sabally ASU
Play
Basketball

Oregon Earns Commanding Win Over ASU Behind 22 Points From Nyara Sabally

The Ducks will hit the road next to face the Arizona Wildcats

15 hours ago

Khamari Terrell Impact + Eval

What Jahlil Florence's commitment means for Oregon

