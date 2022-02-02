Oregon Ducks Football 2022 National Signing Day Tracker
It feels like we just got through the early signing period in mid December and here we are again.
After inking seven prospects in this year's senior class in December, Dan Lanning and the Ducks have made some significant additions via the transfer portal as well as on the recruiting trail. The staff is hoping to ink their remaining unsigned verbal commits, and maybe even pull off some big wins in recruiting battles against schools across the country.
Oregon Football 2022 Recruiting Class
After landing transfers Andrew Boyle and Jordon Riley, Oregon also added some great prep talent in defensive backs Khamari Terrell and most recently Jahlil Florence on Monday. There are still a few holes the Ducks are looking to fill on the big day, and those commitments could come from visitors that were brought on campus for the final weekend of visits.
With USC landing Caleb Williams on Tuesday, can the Ducks respond with some fireworks of their own? Head Coach Dan Lanning is scheduled to meet with the media to discuss Oregon's class around 11:00 AM Pacific.
LATEST UPDATES
5:23 A.M.: Shoemaker (Killeen, Tex.) High School cornerback and Oregon commit Khamari Terrell signs with Oregon. The Ducks have inked their latest addition from the Lone Star State.
Oregon Football Recruiting: 2022 National Signing Day Tracker
Keep it here for all the latest updates from the recruiting trail
