Oregon Makes the cut for Elite 2022 WR

The Ducks continue searching for elite offensive playmakers with one of the premier names in the country.

5-star wide receiver Evan Stewart has included Oregon in his latest group of top schools released on Saturday.

Oregon made the cut along with Texas, USC, Florida, Texas A&M, Georgia, Alabama and LSU.

He announced his new list on Twitter.

The 5-star (0.9842 on 247Sports Composite) wide receiver from Liberty High School in Frisco, Texas was at one point committed to the in-state Longhorns before backing off his commitment last month. He is ranked the No. 3 wide receiver in the country and the No. 8 prospect in the state.

Oregon currently has one Texas wide receiver committed in 2022 with Stephon Johnson from Lancaster. He's quickly turned into a peer recruiter and is working on getting Stewart to join him in Eugene as the Ducks look to further strengthen their pipeline in the Lone Star State.

Oregon safety commit Landon Hullaby took notice of Stewart's new list.

Stewart currently has three official visits scheduled to Florida (June 4-6), Texas (June 11-13), and Texas A&M (June 24-26). Texas and Florida each have one wide receiver in the fold for 2022, while Texas A&M has two.

With him being such a high-profile recruit and backing off his first early commitment, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him draw out his next decision. The next step for the Ducks will be getting him on campus, and I'd say there's a decent chance that happens given the progress Oregon has made in Texas with this class.

Maybe we see the staff try and align a visit with Hullaby and Johnson, who both likely want to get to Eugene as soon as possible.

If the Ducks were to land Stewart, he would join a crazy haul of wide receivers Oregon has landed in recent years in all-Americans Troy Franklin, Dont'e Thornton, and Isaiah Brevard, who is expected on campus from Mississippi in the summer.

