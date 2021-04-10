Does Oregon Lead for 2022 DT?

Oregon continues searching for big bodies in the trenches for the 2022 class.

Following the departures of seasoned veterans Jordon Scott and Austin Faoliu, the Ducks are looking for reinforcements along the defensive line. Players like Brandon Dorlus and Kristian Williams are poised to take a big step this year, but the staff is always looking ahead to who will fill their shoes, and perhaps push them for playing time upon arrival in Eugene.

One player the staff has been prioritizing is 3-star (0.8560 on 247Sports Composite) defensive tackle Sir Mells from Liberty High School in Henderson, Nevada. Ducks Digest caught up with the former Washington commit to get the latest on his recruitment.

The Oregon staff offered the 6'5", 327-pound defensive lineman in February and have been relentless in their recruitment.

"It's crazy I hear from Oregon literally every day," Mells said. "I talk to Coach Don Johnson, Coach (Joe) Salave'a, Coach Cristobal. There's not a day that goes by that I don't hear from Oregon."

An offer from the Ducks is not something he takes lightly.

"It's definitely an honor to be like Oh I have an offer from Oregon, I could potentially even commit to Oregon--it's a blessing."

He's formed close relationships with multiple members of the staff, but singled out Don Johnson as someone he feels the closest with in Eugene.

"Just his personality," he said of Oregon's director of player personnel. "I can come to him about anything--this is more than just football, he actually really cares about the kids he's recruited.

"He's like an uncle to me basically--it's like he's definitely like an uncle or a family member to me. It's like we have that close of a relationship. I can call him about anything if I need something or I just want to talk--he's there for me."

Mells had a lot of good things to say about what could be his future position coach in Joe Salave'a.

"I could definitely see myself being coached by him," he told Ducks Digest. "He's an amazing coach, he puts kids in the league every year.

"I definitely see myself in the future playing under him. There's nothing but positive vibes coming from him."

He's been able to speak with current and former Oregon players who are making it sound like he could find a fit in Eugene.

"I got the chance to talk to Noah Sewell, Penei (Sewell), Justin (Flowe)--just their whole brotherhood and how they explain Oregon me, man that's how crazy how tight everybody is," Mells said.

The opportunity to play with elite players already in Eugene and in Oregon's 2022 adds to the factors in the Ducks' favor.

"Coach Salave'a was like 'Man imagine you being on the D-line with me and my boy Gracen Halton, having him and then having Justin and Noah behind you,' " he said.

"That's a dream come true, that's the top linebackers in college football having them right behind you. You can't get that nowhere else so that's a big part right there."

Mells calls the idea of playing alongside Halton "a nasty combination."

If you couldn't already tell how much he's feeling the Ducks, he's taken that interest one step further, locking in an official visit for June 4 through June 6.

It'll be his first time in Eugene and he's most excited to meet the coaches face to face after more than a year of virtual recruiting.

"Every coach-- it's like there's nothing negative, it's like they never have a bad day," Mells said. "Every time they call there's always smiles and laughs. I can definitely get used to that. For the next three to four years, I can definitely get used to that."

He was committed to Washington, but recently chose to open up his recruitment.

"My decision was based off of COVID with Coach PK (Pete Kwiatkowski) leaving," he said of his decision to de-commit. "So I was like okay I definitely wanna go see more places before I actually like sit down, and go okay this is exactly what I want to do."

Mells added that he felt it was disrespectful to visit other schools while committed, and that he could still end up reuniting with the Huskies.

The Nevada native has netted recent offers from Michigan and Maryland, and is talking to SEC schools like LSU and Alabama. But he tells me Oregon is the school recruiting him the hardest.

"We talk literally every day so definitely Oregon is my number one school with good relationships and recruiting me the hardest," Mells said.

A couple other quick notes to drop in.

During our interview, Mells told me he received a text from Head Coach Mario Cristobal saying: "What's going on big man, just thinking about you." Also, for what it's worth, he was wearing an Oregon hoodie during our Zoom interview.

Like many other recruits, he's set himself up to hit the ground running should the dead period be lifted. Aside from Oregon, he'll be seeing Oregon State (June 11), Michigan (June 18), and Maryland (June 25), with a final spot open for his fifth official visit.

Mells says if he had to give himself a decision timeline it would be December but at the moment he does not have a hard set deadline.

Outside of football he is hoping to study music production or communication--potentially in a broadcast setting. He enjoys producing music and hopes to do something with that after his playing career.

Watch Sir Mells Highlights here

