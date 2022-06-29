Oregon could be close to adding one of the top defensive backs in the 2023 class.

2023 Rainier Beach (Seattle, Wash.) cornerback Caleb Presley is closing in on a decision. The 6-foot, 180-pound defensive back announced a new group of top schools on Tuesday.

Oregon made the cut along with Alabama, UCLA, Michigan State, Texas A&M and Washington.

On top of a new group of finalists, Presley shared that he will be making his college commitment next week on Tuesday July 5.

He's been to Eugene numerous times, and the previous staff recruited him heavily as one of the top players in the region. He was on campus for another unofficial visit the weekend of June 17, as he continues to grow his relationship with the coaching staff including Dan Lanning and Cornerbacks Coach Demetrice Martin.

The 247Sports composite rates Presley a four-star (0.9633) prospect. On the same metric he is ranked the No. 78 player in the country and the No. 9 cornerback.

He now holds the crown as the state's top overall recruit after Jayden Wayne, who's also an Oregon target, announced that he will be finishing his high school football career at renowned national powerhouse IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida on Tuesday. Just last week Central Catholic (Portland, Ore.) tight end Riley Williams, also the top player in his state, announced that he too would be transferring to IMG.

Presley has numerous connections to Oregon roster, but chief among them may be 2022 5-star offensive line signee Josh Conerly Jr. Conerly was teammates with Presley at Rainier Beach before the country's No. 2 offensive tackle chose the Ducks over the USC Trojans.

Oregon should be viewed as the heavy favorite heading into the decision, although Presley did take recent trips to Michigan State and the hometown Washington Huskies.

Ducks Digest has covered Presley's recruitment extensively and you can read our latest visit recap story from Joe Zochert below.

