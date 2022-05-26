One of the top prospects in the Pacific Northwest has made his decision.

2023 Lake Stevens (Wash.) running back Jayden Limar has committed to Notre Dame. He announced his commitment on CBS Sports HQ.

Limar chose the Fighting Irish from a final four of Arizona, Michigan, Oregon and Notre Dame. He took numerous visits to Oregon throughout his recruitment and spoke highly of the new staff.

"They're all great people," Limar told Ducks Digest after a visit to Eugene back in February. "You can tell they have a great idea of where they want this program to go and how they're gonna get there."

READ MORE: The five most important recruits for Oregon in 2023

Now, Limar becomes the 13th commit in the nation's No. 1 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports Composite. He's ranked the No. 254 prospect nationally, the No. 15 running back and the No. 4 prospect in Washington for 2023. The Northwest native is the first back to join Marcus Freeman in 2023. Sedrick Irvin Jr. backed off his pledge to Notre Dame on May 20.

As a junior in 2021, Limar racked up more than 1,900 all-purpose yards and scored 20 rushing touchdowns. He also added more value in the passing attack, hauling in four receiving touchdowns.

READ MORE: Nation's No. 1 JUCO recruit Malik Benson recaps Oregon official visit

With Limar headed to South Bend on the same day Roderick Robinson II pledged to UCLA, the Ducks are still in the mix for a number of high-profile running backs to pair with Dante Dowdell. Names to monitor include Jeremiyah Love, Kaleb Jackson, Richard Young and Parker Jenkins.

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE