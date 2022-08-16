Alani Noa Announces College Commitment
Offensive lineman Alani Noa has committed to the USC Trojans. He announced his commitment Tuesday morning on the 247Sports YouTube channel.
Noa compiled 13 reported offers during his recruitment, but whittled his list down to two before his commitment, choosing the Trojans over the Oregon Ducks, who received his final official visit in late June leading up to his decision.
The offensive lineman plays for Sacramento (Calif.) Grant Union High School and stands 6'4" and weighs 320 pounds. Rated a three-star (0.8678) recruit on the 247Sports Composite, Noa projects to play along the interior of the offensive line at the college level.
He joins USC's 2023 recruiting class, which ranks No. 13 nationally according to 247Sports. He teams up with Micah Bañuelos, a former Oregon target out of Washington who also chose the Trojans over the Ducks. Bañuelos was vocal about his pursuit of Noa as a peer recruiter after he made his pledge and it looks like that paid off.
USC also holds a verbal commitment from Santa Clara (Calif.) interior offensive lineman Amos Talalele in 2023.
QUAAACK: Kenyon Sadiq Commits to Oregon
The Ducks have landed another commitment in their 2023 class.
Myles Jackson Talks Oregon Visit, Latest in Recruitment
The Ducks are high on one of the top quarterbacks in Southern California.
Oregon Offense Starts Hot, Defense Closes Strong in First Scrimmage
The two sides of the ball battled and showed signs of growth on Saturday.
Noa's commitment to USC definitely stings for Oregon, mainly because it's a Pac-12 rival, but also because its another prospect they've missed out on this summer along the offensive line, with Alabama commit Miles McVay being the other recent miss.
It's not all bad news for Oregon on the trail though, as they landed a surprise commitment from Idaho Fall (ID) Skyline Senior athlete Kenyon Sadiq, who projects as a tight end in Kenny Dillingham's offense. The offensive line remains a priority this cycle as more recruits make their college commitments ahead of the 2022 season.
READ MORE: Kenyon Sadiq commits to Oregon
Join the Community
Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox