Alani Noa Announces College Commitment

Offensive lineman Alani Noa has committed to the USC Trojans. He announced his commitment Tuesday morning on the 247Sports YouTube channel.

Noa compiled 13 reported offers during his recruitment, but whittled his list down to two before his commitment, choosing the Trojans over the Oregon Ducks, who received his final official visit in late June leading up to his decision.

The offensive lineman plays for Sacramento (Calif.) Grant Union High School and stands 6'4" and weighs 320 pounds. Rated a three-star (0.8678) recruit on the 247Sports Composite, Noa projects to play along the interior of the offensive line at the college level.

He joins USC's 2023 recruiting class, which ranks No. 13 nationally according to 247Sports. He teams up with Micah Bañuelos, a former Oregon target out of Washington who also chose the Trojans over the Ducks. Bañuelos was vocal about his pursuit of Noa as a peer recruiter after he made his pledge and it looks like that paid off.

USC also holds a verbal commitment from Santa Clara (Calif.) interior offensive lineman Amos Talalele in 2023.

Noa's commitment to USC definitely stings for Oregon, mainly because it's a Pac-12 rival, but also because its another prospect they've missed out on this summer along the offensive line, with Alabama commit Miles McVay being the other recent miss.

It's not all bad news for Oregon on the trail though, as they landed a surprise commitment from Idaho Fall (ID) Skyline Senior athlete Kenyon Sadiq, who projects as a tight end in Kenny Dillingham's offense. The offensive line remains a priority this cycle as more recruits make their college commitments ahead of the 2022 season.

