2023 Athlete Kenyon Sadiq Commits to Oregon Ducks

The Ducks just added another playmaker to their 2023 offensive haul.
2023 Idaho Falls (ID) Skyline Senior athlete Kenyon Sadiq has committed to Oregon. He announced his decision on social media Monday afternoon.

Sadiq is a 6-foot-3, 220-pound athlete that is ranked a four-star (0.9026) prospect on the 247Sports Composite. He chose the Ducks over other finalists such as Michigan and Iowa State among others.

Although he's listed as an athlete, it looks like the plan is for him to play tight end at Oregon. This is a welcome recruiting development for Dan Lanning and his coaching staff after they looked like the front runners to land Riley Williams, who was previously the No. 1 player in the state of Oregon before transferring to IMG Academy and committing to the Miami Hurricanes.

Tight end isn't exactly a glaring need for Oregon, but the Ducks will lose Cam McCormick after this season and they didn't sign a tight end in the 2022 class, after Andre Dollar flipped his commitment to the Washington State Cougars. 

Sadiq is the fifteenth player to commit to Dan Lanning and the Ducks in 2023 and the fourth player to commit this month along with Terrance Green, My'Keil Gardner and Jerry Mixon Jr. 

After landing Sadiq on Monday, the biggest need for Oregon's 2023 class is offensive line after missing out on a few targets this summer like Miles McVay (Alabama) and Micah Bañuelos (USC).

