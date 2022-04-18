Skip to main content

Oregon Running Back Target Dante Dowdell Nearing Commitment Following Spring Visits

Dowdell has emerged as one of the top backs in the country and has Oregon high on his list.

Oregon is looking to make another addition on the recruiting trail following the big addition of wide receiver Kyler Kasper over the weekend. 

Dante Dowdell, one of Oregon's top running back targets out of Picayune (Miss.) High School, will announce his college commitment on May 13, he announced Monday. He will also take at least one more visit before making his decision.

Dowdell has been busy on the recruiting trail this spring, taking visits to Oregon, Tennessee, Florida, Florida State and Cincinatti. He was most recently in Tuscaloosa for the Alabama spring game over the weekend. 

With Kasper reclassifying to 2022, the Ducks don't have any commits on the offensive side of the ball for 2023. Dowdell could become the first, but it's not far-fetched to think that Oregon could add a piece or two to their class following this weekend's upcoming spring game.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound back was most recently in Eugene earlier this month, and the Ducks left a very strong impression, especially Running Backs Coach Carlos Locklyn. 

"I really like Coach (Carlos) Locklyn," Dodwell said. "He's from the state Alabama, so he likes the down south kids. I think if I go up there I'll really be embraced there. I like the head coach too, I like the hospitality they showed."

Dante Dowdell With Marcus Mariota's Heisman Trophy

Dante Dowdell Oregon Mariota Heisman

Other running backs on Oregon's big board in the 2023 recruiting class include Roderick Robinson (San Diego, Calif.), Jayden Limar (Lake Stevens, Wash.) and Johnny Thompson Jr. (Westlake Village, Calif.)

Read more: Dante Dowdell Raves About Oregon Visit

*WATCH DANTE DOWDELL HIGHLIGHTS HERE*

