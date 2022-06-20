Skip to main content

2023 Cy Woods Defensive Lineman Terrance Green Announces Top Five Schools

Green is a rising defender in the 2023 class and has spoken highly of Oregon since being offered.

June continues to heat up on the recruiting trail, as the Ducks find themselves in the running for many of their top targets as they narrow down their list of top schools. 

On Monday Cy Woods (Tex.) defensive lineman Terrance Green placed Oregon in his top five schools along with Florida, Miami, Michigan State and Texas. 

Green is a 6-foot-5, 265-pound prospect. The 247Sports composite rates him a four-star (0.9053) prospect. He is ranked the No. 289 prospect nationally, the No. 40 defensive lineman and the No. 51 prospect in Texas.

Recently on the recruiting trail he's taken visits to Texas, Michigan State and USC, with the trips to East Lansing and Los Angeles being of the official variety. The Trojans did not make the cut after hosting Green just this past weekend. 

Green is scheduled to take his official visit to Oregon on June 24 and spoke with Ducks Digest following his spring visit.

RELATED: Terrance Green breaks down Oregon visit 

Defensive line is a position of need for Oregon in 2023 as they're expected to lose Popo Aumavae and Brandon Dorlus following this season. The Ducks have one defensive lineman in the fold for 2023 in Utah's Tevita Pome'e and are actively pursuing David Hicks, Matayo Uiagalelei and Jayden Wayne.

*WATCH TERRANCE GREEN HIGHLIGHTS HERE*

