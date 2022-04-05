The latest intel on where things stand with the Ducks and 2023 Cy Woods (Tex.) defensive end Terrance Green.

Oregon is wasting no time making Terrance Green feel like a priority. After landing an offer in late February, the Cypress, Tex. defensive end made the trip out West with his mother to take in Eugene for the first time.

"I like how it's a college town, there's not really any distractions, you could just focus on your craft," Green told Ducks Digest. "I like the new coaching staff. The facilities obviously, the people, and the vision what they're trying to get done there."

Green hears from the Oregon staff almost every day, and perhaps unsurprisingly his favorite part of the trip was getting to spend time with the coaches and see them in action first-hand during Saturday's practice.

"Being at the practice, it helps you see their coaching style, how they really are," he said. "I just like the way they coach--the sense of urgency, attention to detail, all those things plays a big role in football. So it was great to see that those are some of the things they focus on."

During his time in Eugene the 6-foot-5, 265-pounder spent time with multiple members of the Oregon staff, starting with his position coach Tony Tuioti and Defensive Coordinator Tosh Lupoi. But he also got in front of Head Coach Dan Lanning, Matt Powledge, who's served as the face of Oregon's efforts in the Lone Star State, and Tony Washington.

The weekend trip gave Green valuable time to spend with the coaches, and helped strengthen the relationships he's been building.

"Their genuineness," he said of what stands out about the Oregon staff. "They're just great people and they care about their players aside from football. The big thing that they emphasized on, the whole coaching staff, was faith, family, and football. But really the family part, I like that."

Green said the visit moved Oregon up his list. Part of how they did that was laying out their vision for him as a Duck.

"What they want to get accomplished," Green said. "The coaching staff, what they stand for. The facilities they have. The way they broke down how they could develop me as a player. That's what everyone's hope should be and that's what mine is--to be developed and just keep getting better as a player."

The trip went so well that the Ducks are one of a few schools that Green already sees getting an official visit from him, a trip that could come as soon as this summer.

"Probably after my spring ball, probably in the summer," Green said of when he'll be back in Eugene. "I just gotta find some time. We do have time off from football in the summer like a week. So maybe on one of those weeks."

The other schools set to get officials?

"Official visit-wise just Oklahoma State, I wanna take one to Oregon and USC," he said. "But the last two I'm trying to be careful with and make sure I choose a place wisely that I would be interested in. Those last two aren't really locked in at all."

Miami offered last week and the Hurricanes and the plan is for the Hurricanes to host the Texas talent for their spring game on April 16.

Green also recently spent time in Auburn for a quick trip to see the Tigers and their spring practice, as well as in Los Angeles, where he liked what he saw in Lincoln Riley's plans to restore the program to its former glory.

As for a decision timeline, it sounds like the process could be speeding up a bit, but there's still no definitive date for Green.

"After my trips. It used to be after the football season, but it's kind of moving up for me. Maybe after spring ball, before the season, during the season. It's kind of moved up a lot. I'm not too sure just yet."

*WATCH TERRANCE GREEN HIGHLIGHTS HERE*

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE