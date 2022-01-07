Oregon Set to Host 2023 USC RB Commit Johnny Thompson Jr.

The Ducks look to continue laying the foundation in 2023 with a well-rounded back from Southern California.

The Ducks got their first commit of the 2023 class last week when cornerback Cole Martin announced his verbal pledge to Oregon, giving the team one of the top cornerbacks out west.

The newly-assembled coaching staff under Dan Lanning has been busy offering juniors, and one prospect they're prioritizing is USC running back commit Johnny Thompson Jr.

The Ducks were just the second school to offer the Oaks Christian (Westlake Village, Calif.) High School recruit and could provide him with the chance to make an impact on the big stage.

"I'm really just looking for a college that’s actually going to allow me to display my talents," he said. "I'm looking for a college that can treat me the best."

Despite his commitment to the Trojans, Oregon is one of a handful of schools that have expressed interest in the 5-foot-10, 185-pound prep.

"Although I'm committed to USC, schools like Oregon, Cal and Nebraska reach out. I’m going for who can utilize me to my advantage and theirs."

Unlike some recruits, Thompson hasn't been too busy on the recruiting trail, with his last visit dating back to an October trip to USC. However it sounds like he'll be making his way up north to Eugene in the near future in addition to one other trip.

"I should be going up to Oregon next week on the 15th for Junior Day, that should be fun," Thompson said. "Also was supposed to take a visit to Nebraska on the 28th for Junior Day."

When asked about schools showing the strongest interest, he showed no hesitation highlighting one program and one coach.

"Coach Lock from Oregon, he’s amazing. I talk to him every day. Not even about football, just stuff like how's your day. He’s always reaching out--love him."

The two have a pre-existing relationship that goes back to Locklyn's last coaching stop.

"I first talked to Coach Lock when he was at Western Kentucky. He told me he can see me as a Power 5 back," Thompson said. "Next thing you know he’s up at Oregon and I get a call. Told me he’d love to have me up there playing for him."

Oregon has emerged as a premier destination for the top talent across the country, and one aspect of the program really has Thompson's attention.

"I like the facility," he said of what stands out most about the Ducks' program. "I know Oregon has one of the top Nike facilities in the country--that’s big. That comes with a lot of things that can help you with treatment.

"Everyone knows about the uniforms being top-notch. From the cold tub to the hot tub--there's a shoe room, storage room all that. Everything is top-notch up there at Oregon with facilities."

Thompson has never been to Eugene, but he'll have his chance soon enough.

For those that have never seen him play before, you'll find his highlights full of long touchdown runs, hurdles over defenders, making plays catching the ball out of the backfield, all in addition to blocking for his quarterback when needed.

But how would he describe his game?

"I can say a competitive dominator," Thompson said. "My coach compares me to Warrick Dunn."

For those that don't know, Dunn was one of Florida State's top running backs in the 90s and rushed for more than 1,000 yards in three straight seasons.

Thompson has yet to meet new USC Head Coach Lincoln Riley, but sees some similarities between himself and 2022 running back Raleek Brown, who signed with the Trojans last month. The Oaks Christian product also runs the 100 meters in track.

*WATCH JOHNNY THOMPSON JUNIOR SEASON HIGHLIGHTS HERE*

