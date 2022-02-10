WR Rashid Williams Sets Oregon Spring Visit

At one point in the 2022 recruiting cycle, Oregon had as many as four wide receivers committed. That all changed when the Ducks found themselves suffering major attrition on the recruiting trail as they searched for a new head coach.

After signing just one wide receiver in Justius Lowe, the new staff, featuring Wide Receivers Coach Junior Adams, knows that landing top wide receiver prospects in 2023 is a must to take the team to the next level. One prospect the staff visited and offered last month was Pittsburgh (Pittsburgh, Calif.) High School wide receiver Rashid Williams, who spoke about the latest in his recruitment.

"I’d say it’s pretty big like it always would be," Williams said of his reaction to the Oregon offer. "It’s pretty cool to say you have an offer from them."

Since receiving the offer from the Ducks, Williams has had the chance to talk to new Head Coach Dan Lanning and get to know him a bit better as they begin to build a relationship.

"I have talked to him just a little bit when he came by my school. And the wide receiver coach," the 6-foot-2, 185-pounder said. "That was my first time talking to the head coach there. He’s pretty cool, can't wait to get down to Oregon with the new staff, see where it goes."

Speaking of visits, Williams plans to be in Eugene the weekend of March 26.

But what has Oregon in the picture for Williams as he navigates offers from more than 15 schools?

"I’d say their coaching, their offense. I like their offense that they run. Their uniforms are big. Kids wanna go play [there]. Their fans."

The Ducks are clearly in a great spot with a visit on the horizon and legitimate interest from the East Bay product.

"I’d say that Oregon is still on the board," Williams said. "Oregon is Oregon, so it’s always gonna be at the top of the list."

Other schools are giving chase in his recruitment, with recent offers coming in from Miami and Colorado.

"Miami was definitely a big one," he said. "I wouldn't say it was unexpected, but it was definitely an eye opener. Everyone knows the U."

As for the Buffs, he has a connection with the team that is doing some peer recruiting.

"I’d say I like their campus. [I've] Never been there, my friend is committed there. He tells me I should get down there," Williams said of his interest in Colorado. "Still building a connection with the wide receivers coach. Hopefully we can get down there pretty soon and get to know it better."

One school much closer to home is also in a great spot with the Pittsburgh prep, the California Golden Bears. He made the short drive west to Berkeley last month.

"I’ve been going to Cal for a while now. It’s basically down the street like 40 minutes away," he said. "We were going over film and just building a connection with Coach [Burl] Toler and some other coaches. Talking about where I would be playing at if I went to Cal."

Moving forward Williams plans to cut down his list of schools over the next three months and wants to make his decision before his senior season starts.

Many athletes have mixed views of the recruiting process. Some players enjoy it, while others play things close to the vest. Williams offered his thoughts on how he's viewed it all.

"I’d say it’s a lot to juggle. The recruiting with AP classes and exploring at the same time. I say it's a good problem to have."

A three-sport athlete that also plays basketball and runs track, Williams prides his game on having great hands and being a polished route runner. It's also worth noting that he's the teammate of 2023 Oregon quarterback target Jaden Rashada, who was on campus in January.

*WATCH RASHID WILLIAMS 2021 HIGHLIGHTS HERE*

