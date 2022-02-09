Six Ducks Earn Invites to NFL Scouting Combine

Skip to main content

Six Oregon Ducks Invited to 2022 NFL Draft Combine

These Ducks are looking to make a name for themselves at the game's highest level.

The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinatti Bengals are set to face off in Super Bowl 56 on Sunday, but we're already looking ahead in the NFL calendar toward the draft. Before that takes place, 324 prospects will head to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis to showcase their skills.

On Wednesday morning, six Oregon Ducks were included on that extensive list, earning a formal invite to the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. Oregon had the second-most invitees of any Pac-12 school, with Arizona State leading the conference with eight. 

The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine will take place from March 1 through March 7.

Defensive lineman Kayvon Thibodeaux

Thibodeaux slams into UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson during a game on October 23, 2021 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

Thibodeaux slams into UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson during a game on October 23, 2021 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

2021 stats: 49 total tackles, 35 solo tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 7 sacks, 8 quarterback hurries, 2 forced fumbles, 1 pass breakup

Safety Verone McKinley III

Verone McKinley celebrates a big play against Stony Brook at Autzen Stadium in Eugene.

Verone McKinley celebrates a big play against Stony Brook at Autzen Stadium in Eugene.

2021 stats: 77 total tackles, 44 solo tackles, 6 interceptions, 6 pass breakups, 1 quarterback hurry, 1 forced fumble

Cornerback Mykael Wright

Wright grabs an interception against Arizona in the end zone during a game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene.

Wright grabs an interception against Arizona in the end zone during a game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene.

2021 stats: 65 total tackles, 46 solo tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 4 pass breakups, 1 interception, 1 forced fumble

Running back CJ Verdell

Verdell takes a handoff from quarterback Anthony Brown in a game vs. Fresno State.

Verdell takes a handoff from quarterback Anthony Brown in a game vs. Fresno State.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

kayvon-thibodeaux-vs-california
Play
Football

Six Ducks Earn Invites to NFL Scouting Combine

Oregon had the second-most invitees in the Pac-12

3 minutes ago
Kris Hutson Cal
Play
Football

PODCAST: Oregon's Biggest Strengths and Weaknesses Ahead of Spring

Do the Ducks have the most talented roster in the Pac-12 heading into 2022?

1 hour ago
sedona-prince-vs-arizona-state
Play
Basketball

Oregon Looks to Get Back on Track as Road Trip Continues with Washington State

The Ducks have hit a dry spell but could use a strong road win in Pullman to boost their momentum

15 hours ago

2021 stats (5 games): 17 carries, 406 rushing yards, 6 touchdowns, 5.2 yards per carry | 8 receptions, 74 yards, 1 touchdown, 9.25 yards per reception

Wide receiver Devon Williams 

Devon Williams makes an acrobatic catch against Colorado. 

Devon Williams makes an acrobatic catch against Colorado. 

2021 stats: 35 receptions, 557 yards, 4 touchdowns, 15.9 yards per reception

Wide receiver Johnny Johnson III

Johnny Johnson III reacts after a touchdown catch in the corner of the end zone against Fresno State.

Johnny Johnson III reacts after a touchdown catch in the corner of the end zone against Fresno State.

2021 stats (10 games): 25 catches, 311 yards, 1 touchdown, 12.44 yards per reception  

You may also like:

Offseason additions that can make an immediate impact for Oregon Football

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Join the discussion on our Forums HERE

More Ducks

kayvon-thibodeaux-vs-california
Football

Six Ducks Earn Invites to NFL Scouting Combine

3 minutes ago
Kris Hutson Cal
Football

PODCAST: Oregon's Biggest Strengths and Weaknesses Ahead of Spring

1 hour ago
sedona-prince-vs-arizona-state
Basketball

Oregon Looks to Get Back on Track as Road Trip Continues with Washington State

15 hours ago
Jahlil Florence Oregon Visit
Football

Top Offseason Additions That Will Make an Immediate Impact

18 hours ago
tehina-paopao-vs-arizona
Basketball

Oregon Schedules Non-Conference Matchup with UCLA on Feb. 16

20 hours ago
mookie-cook
Recruiting

5-star Forward Mookie Cook to Take Official Visit to Oregon This Weekend

Feb 8, 2022
verone-mckinley-iii-vs-ucla
Football

How Will the Ducks Adapt to Losing Safety Verone McKinley III?

Feb 7, 2022
justin-herbert-pro-bowl
Pro Ducks

Justin Herbert Named 2022 Pro Bowl Offensive MVP

Feb 6, 2022