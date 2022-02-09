Six Oregon Ducks Invited to 2022 NFL Draft Combine
The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinatti Bengals are set to face off in Super Bowl 56 on Sunday, but we're already looking ahead in the NFL calendar toward the draft. Before that takes place, 324 prospects will head to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis to showcase their skills.
On Wednesday morning, six Oregon Ducks were included on that extensive list, earning a formal invite to the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. Oregon had the second-most invitees of any Pac-12 school, with Arizona State leading the conference with eight.
The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine will take place from March 1 through March 7.
Defensive lineman Kayvon Thibodeaux
2021 stats: 49 total tackles, 35 solo tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 7 sacks, 8 quarterback hurries, 2 forced fumbles, 1 pass breakup
Safety Verone McKinley III
2021 stats: 77 total tackles, 44 solo tackles, 6 interceptions, 6 pass breakups, 1 quarterback hurry, 1 forced fumble
Cornerback Mykael Wright
2021 stats: 65 total tackles, 46 solo tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 4 pass breakups, 1 interception, 1 forced fumble
Running back CJ Verdell
Six Ducks Earn Invites to NFL Scouting Combine
Oregon had the second-most invitees in the Pac-12
PODCAST: Oregon's Biggest Strengths and Weaknesses Ahead of Spring
Do the Ducks have the most talented roster in the Pac-12 heading into 2022?
Oregon Looks to Get Back on Track as Road Trip Continues with Washington State
The Ducks have hit a dry spell but could use a strong road win in Pullman to boost their momentum
2021 stats (5 games): 17 carries, 406 rushing yards, 6 touchdowns, 5.2 yards per carry | 8 receptions, 74 yards, 1 touchdown, 9.25 yards per reception
Wide receiver Devon Williams
2021 stats: 35 receptions, 557 yards, 4 touchdowns, 15.9 yards per reception
Wide receiver Johnny Johnson III
2021 stats (10 games): 25 catches, 311 yards, 1 touchdown, 12.44 yards per reception
You may also like:
Offseason additions that can make an immediate impact for Oregon Football
Join the Community
Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports
Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox
Join the discussion on our Forums HERE