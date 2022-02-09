Six Ducks Earn Invites to NFL Scouting Combine

These Ducks are looking to make a name for themselves at the game's highest level.

The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinatti Bengals are set to face off in Super Bowl 56 on Sunday, but we're already looking ahead in the NFL calendar toward the draft. Before that takes place, 324 prospects will head to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis to showcase their skills.

On Wednesday morning, six Oregon Ducks were included on that extensive list, earning a formal invite to the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. Oregon had the second-most invitees of any Pac-12 school, with Arizona State leading the conference with eight.

The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine will take place from March 1 through March 7.

Defensive lineman Kayvon Thibodeaux

Thibodeaux slams into UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson during a game on October 23, 2021 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

2021 stats: 49 total tackles, 35 solo tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 7 sacks, 8 quarterback hurries, 2 forced fumbles, 1 pass breakup

Safety Verone McKinley III

Verone McKinley celebrates a big play against Stony Brook at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

2021 stats: 77 total tackles, 44 solo tackles, 6 interceptions, 6 pass breakups, 1 quarterback hurry, 1 forced fumble

Cornerback Mykael Wright

Wright grabs an interception against Arizona in the end zone during a game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

2021 stats: 65 total tackles, 46 solo tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 4 pass breakups, 1 interception, 1 forced fumble

Running back CJ Verdell

Verdell takes a handoff from quarterback Anthony Brown in a game vs. Fresno State. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

2021 stats (5 games): 17 carries, 406 rushing yards, 6 touchdowns, 5.2 yards per carry | 8 receptions, 74 yards, 1 touchdown, 9.25 yards per reception

Wide receiver Devon Williams

Devon Williams makes an acrobatic catch against Colorado. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

2021 stats: 35 receptions, 557 yards, 4 touchdowns, 15.9 yards per reception

Wide receiver Johnny Johnson III

Johnny Johnson III reacts after a touchdown catch in the corner of the end zone against Fresno State. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

2021 stats (10 games): 25 catches, 311 yards, 1 touchdown, 12.44 yards per reception

