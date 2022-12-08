On Thursday 2024 Baltimore (MD) St. Frances Academy quarterback Michael Van Buren placed Oregon in his top eight schools.

Along with Oregon, Van Buren listed Penn State, Cincinatti, Miami, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin, Maryland and Oklahoma. He's ranked as the No. 8 quarterback in the 2024 class and No. 103 nationally per 247Sports Composite rankings.

Oregon extended an offer to the highly-touted passer back in September after hosting him for an unofficial visit in Eugene.

The Ducks hold three commitments in the 2024 class with three four-star recruits in wide receiver Tyseer Denmark (Philadelphia, PA), tight end A.J Pugliano (North Medford, OR) and offensive tackle Fox Crader (Vancouver, WA). With just those three commitments the Ducks sit at the No. 13 spot for the 2024 recruiting class and second in the conference behind No. 11 USC.

Van Buren attends St. Frances Academy in Baltimore (MD), which ranks as the No. 13 high school program in the nation and has had a track record of excellence year after year. The junior quarterback led them to a 9-1 season while defeating teams all across the country from Hawaii all the way to Florida. Their only loss came against IMG Academy, a game they lost 27-16.

Van Buren is listed at 5’11.5" and 185 pounds. He's got great mobility for a quarterback and can contribute on the ground for RPO plays. He also adds good accuracy on intermediate and deep throws.

St. Frances Academy plays a national schedule against schools loaded with D1 talent, so he'll only continue to grow with one season remaining.

Oregon’s quarterback room is a bit of mystery even for next season at this point.

With Jay Butterfield now in the portal, Duck fans are waiting for Bo Nix’s decision on a potential return for the 2023 season. They're also closely monitoring Dante Moore, the team's five-star quarterback pledge in 2023 and waiting to see if Ty Thompson still remain in Eugene.

Adding Van Buren would help shore up the depth at quarterback and give the Ducks a national recruit as their headliner in the 2024 class.

