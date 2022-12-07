Oregon Announces Will Stein as Offensive Coordinator

On Wednesday, the Oregon Ducks officially announced that Will Stein will be the next offensive coordinator in Eugene.

Stein joins the Oregon staff after spending the last three seasons at UTSA. He was the program's co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2022 and prior to that was the passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach since arriving in 2020.

While at UTSA the Roadrunners' offense ranked No. 9 nationally in total offense at 486.1 yards per game, No. 12 in scoring offense at 38.7 points per game and No. 12 in passing offense with 308.6 yards per game.

Before arriving at UTSA he had previous coaching stops at Louisville, where he played his college football at quarterback, Texas and Lake Travis High School.

Head Coach Dan Lanning is excited about adding a new name to his staff.

“I am thrilled to welcome Will, his wife, Darby, and their newborn son, Joey, to our family here at Oregon,” Lanning said in a press release. “In our search to find the absolute best fit for the University of Oregon, we committed to a detailed search for the right person to lead our offense. Will is that person. He is a passionate and innovative coach who consistently finds ways to maximize his personnel.

“Will has done a great job developing dynamic quarterbacks in his career, and he is able to see the game through a different lens as a former quarterback himself. He is a tremendous teacher and a tireless worker, and his focus on the student-athlete experience aligns with our philosophy here in Eugene. I am excited to see our team and offense reach new heights under his leadership and direction with our entire offensive staff.”

Stein joins the Oregon staff following Kenny Dillingham's departure to become the next head coach at Arizona State.

"My family and I are extremely grateful to Coach Lanning and the Oregon administration for this incredible opportunity,” Stein said. “Oregon has become synonymous with explosive offense and dynamic playmakers, and I am so excited to be a part of such a powerful national brand. Coach Lanning and the rest of the staff are building something really special, and I can’t wait to get to work with these student-athletes both on the field and getting to know them as young men.”

The new offensive coordinator is not expected to coach in the bowl game at this time, as Lanning noted earlier this week that it would be a collaborative effort with names like Junior Adams, Drew Mehringer and Jordan Somerville.

