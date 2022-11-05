Inglewood (Calif.) High School quarterback Husan Longstreet is poised to be one of the next great quarterbacks out of Southern California. Some wondered who would take over the offense for the Sentinels after Justyn Martin headed off to UCLA for his college football.

That question has been answered, as Longstreet has thrown for 2,862 yards and 30 touchdowns against just four interceptions this season (per MaxPreps).

Oregon recently offered the 6-foot-2, 190-pound passer and Ducks Digest stopped by to get the latest with Longstreet early on in his recruitment.

The young quarterback is already up to 12 reported scholarship offers, with schools like Florida State, Ole Miss and Louisville highlighting a growing list.

How does the emerging star handle all the buzz and attention around his game?

"I'm amazed by it to be honest," he said of the early offers. "It's starting to get close to playoffs so my main focus is just this week and then on to the next for now."

READ MORE: Mater Dei DL Aydin Breland talks Ducks, latest in recruitment

Inglewood is a perfect 10-0 on the year and was recently crowned Ocean league champions.

"It's going good," Longstreet said of the season. "My linemen are playing great. My receivers, they're just doing the little things that make the big difference--catching the ball, getting upfield, all that stuff. It's a great energy by the whole team, period."

He's still a newer prospect to the national recruiting scene and shared a bit about his skillset as a quarterback.

"I'm a gifted thrower. I can read defenses," he said. "I don't run when needed I run when it's smart. If I see a defense is all backed up, I'm gonna take off and get the first down."

One of the biggest schools on the West Coast recently offered with the Ducks pulling the trigger last week.

"I was truly excited to talk to Coach (Kenny) Dillingham," Longstreet said in reaction to the offer. "But I still gotta look into that school more, learn more about it."

Oregon's offense has been a huge success story under Dillingham and the quarterback spoke highly of what he's seen this season from the Pac-12 leading Ducks.

"I like their offense. They move fast. They get the ball to the athletes right quick. Kris Hutson been playing good this year."

The relationship is still in its early stages following the offer and Longstreet is excited to continue getting to know the staff, including offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kenny Dillingham.

"I don't know too much, but I can tell he's very confident in his offense. That's one thing I do like about him."

READ MORE: Oregon continuing pursuit of Louisville commit Jamari Johnson

As for what stands out about Oregon, they're always going to have eyes on them.

"Their jerseys, I like that they come out with different jerseys every game," he said. "Most importantly I like how it's a packed crowd, they play in a packed crowd. That's one big thing for sure."

Longstreet has never been out to Eugene but he's hoping to take a trip to see Oregon in the summer. Aside from that, the only trip on the schedule is to Tallahassee to see Florida State take on Florida on November 25.

More visits are sure to materialize in the future, but he's already traveled around to some of the bigger schools out west.

"Recently I've been to UCLA, I think it was this last week and then this past summer I went to Arizona. I went to San Jose State, Nevada. I've been around a little bit."

As he learns about more schools and gets out on the recruiting trail, he'll have his eye on a few key factors.

"How they run the offense. I'm big on how they run it," Longstreet said. "What the offense is-- if it's West Coast, if it's spread, I'm big on that. I'm big on leadership. I love leadership. Saban, he has great leadership. That's like my biggest thing, leadership."

*GET YOUR OREGON FOOTBALL TICKETS HERE*

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE