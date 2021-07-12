Bailey Lands Inside Top 10 on SI All-American QB Watch List

Oregon quarterback commit Tanner Bailey landed at No. 10 in the SI All-American quarterback watch list rankings. While he didn't earn an invite to the Elite 11 Finals, fans should be very excited about the talent that is expected to arrive as an early enrollee in the class of 2022.

Bailey landed behind quarterbacks Nick Evers (Florida commit at No. 9) and Maalik Murphy (Texas commit at No. 8), who competed at the Elite 11 Finals in Los Angeles earlier this summer.

The field general holds more than 20 scholarship offers and gives the Ducks a stake in one of the South's most talent-rich states.

Since committing to Oregon back in March, Bailey has served as a strong peer recruiter-- evening traveling across the country on an unofficial visit that lasted several days, in efforts to help Mario Cristobal and his staff add to a surging 2022 class. It can't be overstated how important it is to land a quarterback early in any recruiting cycle, as it lets other recruits know who they'll be teaming up with at the next level.

Vitals: 6'1", 195 pounds

School: Gordo (Ala.) High School

2020 stats: 2,444 passing yards, 32 TD, 5 INT

Analysis from SI All-American's John Garcia Jr.

Bailey is a fun quarterback to watch, and Oregon fans are going to love watching him play. Bailey can sit in the pocket and do damage as a passer, he can make plays as a runner, but when things get off script is when the Gordo standout is at his best. The young man is a gamer, a winner, and his tools are impressive as well.

Bailey saw a jump in power as a passer during his junior season, and it made him incredibly dangerous. He can get the ball over top of defenses, he can power the ball up the seams and he’s willing to attack the middle of the field. His ability to change speeds and throw off-platform make him a dangerous player against the rush, and if he gets outside he’s dangerous. Bailey also saw a jump during the 2020 season when it came to throwing receivers open and with his decision making.

I wouldn’t say Bailey is a runner, but he can certainly make plays with his legs. Oregon OC Joe Moorhead will be able to use him on designed runs and read concepts if he wishes, and it will keep defenses honest.

More from Ducks Digest

Ducks hoops heating up on the recruiting trail

Previewing Jaylen Sneed's commitment

How did Oregon beat USC for WR commit Isaiah Sategna?

Connect with Ducks Digest on Social Media

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Follow Max on Facebook: @mtorresports

Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest

Follow Ducks Digest on Twitter: @Ducksdigest

Find more Oregon Ducks content at Ducksdigest.com