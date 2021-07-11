Sategna Details Oregon Commitment

The Ducks now have three wideouts in the 2022 class, all natives of the Lone Star State.

Oregon's impressive 2022 recruiting class continues to grow after adding dual-sport athlete Isaiah Sategna Sunday. He joins an elite haul of talent for the Ducks in 2022, which now includes six total Texas recruits if you count Sategna--who is originally from Texas.

What made Oregon the place for him?

"I would say my relationship with Coach Cristobal and Coach B-Mac (Bryan McClendon), the wide receivers coach," Sategna told SI All-American's Matt Ray.

Mario Cristobal and his staff proved to be relentless in their pursuit of a top target once again, with frequent communication making the 5-foot-11 wideout a priority.

"Him just reaching out to me every day. He reached out to my parents, and you could just tell he really wanted me. That was one of the things high on my list was to go somewhere I am wanted and not just tolerated," he said.

Other factors that came into play for the speedster include the opportunity to take his track talents to the next level and being developed by a seasoned position coach.

"I am a dual-sport athlete, and track was a big part of my decision," Sategna said. "They have the best track team in the nation, so I felt like it was the best place for me."

"Another thing high on my list was a coach that I feel is a good receivers coach that is going to develop me, and I think Coach McClendon is the best out of all the receiver coaches that were recruiting me."

The track star said his future head coach couldn't contain his excitement when he received the good news over the phone at a family reunion.

"You could hear them in the background, then I told him. He was like, 'Isaiah, I can't control myself right now.' He was super happy, and it made me feel good that he was that happy I was coming to play for him," Sategna said when describing his phone call with Cristobal.

As has become the standard with the Oregon staff, no details are overlooked from top to bottom. An in-depth position meeting with Bryan McClendon describing how practices are run and what Sategna could expect at Oregon left a strong impression on both him and his parents during his official visit to Eugene.

What kind of player can Duck fans expect to get when he straps up the pads in Eugene?

"I would say a dual-sport athlete that is going to work harder than other people trying to make our team the best possible," Sategna told SI All-American. "I am a speed guy and a deep threat. You can line up any corner on me; it doesn't matter if he is pressed up or 15 yards back, I still feel like I am going to burn him."

Sategna joins Stephon Johnson and Nicholas Anderson at the wide receiver spot in Oregon's 2022 class, which continues to improve after exploding to start the month of July.

