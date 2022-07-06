Caleb Presley Breaks Down Oregon Commitment

The Ducks are building momentum on the recruiting trail with a name that has long been linked to Oregon.

Even though it's only been five days, July has been an eventful month on the recruiting trail, with some schools landing multiple commitments in recent days--but not so much for the Ducks. That was until Tuesday evening when 2023 Rainier Beach (Seattle, Wash.) cornerback Caleb Presley announced his commitment to Oregon.

He spoke with Ducks Digest about why he chose the Ducks.

Caleb Presley is the highest-rated defensive back to commit to Oregon since Dontae Manning in 2020. Caleb Presley on Twitter (@CalebPresley5)/Graphic: Dylan Reubenking

“Coach Lanning and Coach Meat and Coach Tosh–they’re a dynamic trio," Presley said. "Their defenses are going to understand who gets the football inside and out. They know how to win a national championship and I want to be a part of a team like that.”

It looks like Presley was watching Georgia's national championship win over the Alabama Crimson Tide. You'll remember that the Bulldogs slammed the door with a pick-six from cornerback Kelee Ringo, another Washington native and top-level defensive back just like Oregon's newest commit.

What Presley saw from Lanning last year was just part of what makes him an ideal fit for the new defense in Eugene.

"I think the fit’s great. Me and Coach Meat we have such a strong relationship. I think that Coach Lanning is going to be able to help with my game on and off the field. He understands how to orient a defense in a way that helps his cornerbacks shine.”

The Ducks had long been perceived as the favorites to land the the four-star defensive back, but a number of schools made this an interesting recruitment to follow.

"There was a couple schools, Michigan State, UCLA, Texas A&M for sure," he said. "Those schools really applied pressure. When it all boiled down to it...I know where I wanted to be at.”

The Rainier Beach prep was about as well-traveled a recruit as you'll find, but Eugene was a frequent destination he just couldn't seem to stay away from. All those trips have it already feeling like a family with both current players and recruits he joins in the 2023 class.

“I’m cool with really all the players. I'm all the way tapped in with a majority of the roster that’s currently on the team," Presley said. "Troy Franklin and Keith Brown, they both played for FSP. Ashton Cozart is FSP. Jurrion Dickey, that’s my bro.”

Now that he's made his decision, he can look ahead to what awaits him on the gridiron this fall.

"I think it’s the perfect time for me to just settle down and focus on my grind, focus on getting better in my senior season.”

Presley will now focus on chasing a state title with the Rainier Beach Vikings, but it doesn't look like he'll waste any time getting his college football career started.

"I made up my mind, I want to be an early enrollee," he said. "I want to get up, get on campus for spring ball. Train with the guys, get my body to the right position.”

The newest Duck is clearly fired up about his decision and shared a message recognizing his future mentor.

“Shoutout Coach Meat, DB pedigree, Yee-Yee!”

*WATCH CALEB PRESLEY HIGHLIGHTS HERE*

