2023 cornerback Caleb Presley has flipped his commitment from the Oregon Ducks to the Washington Huskies.

He announced his decision on social media.

Presley is rated a four-star recruit (0.9310) per 247Sports Composite. He's ranked No. 166 nationally, the No. 19 cornerback position and the No. 1 player in Washington. He had been committed to the Ducks since the beginning of July prior to flipping Wednesday.

The four-star was able to visit both Washington and Oregon in back-to-back weeks in the beginning of December before making his early signing period decision. He's now the Huskies' highest-rated recruit for the 2023 class.

He will be joining with four-star Curley Reed and three-star Leroy Bryant, as well as Diesel Gordon and Thaddeus Dixon in Washington's secondary haul for 2023.

Prior to Presley's decision to flip, Oregon was able to get a commitment from Long Beach (Calif.) Poly cornerback Daylen Austin, who's ranked No. 12 at his position and the No. 9 player in California.

Along with Austin the Ducks got another cornerback commitment from Alabama transfer Khyree Jackson earlier this month. They've also added four-star Cole Martin and three-star Collin Gill after signing their national letters of intent on Wednesday.

The defensive back group is one of the areas that the Ducks need to get fixed for next season as there were times of inconsistency this season. With the addition of these great players and a coaching staff ready to build from their mistakes, this could be one of the most improved position groups on the field next season.

