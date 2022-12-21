The good news just keeps coming for Dan Lanning during the early signing period.

2023 Covina (Calif.) Charter Oak athlete Solomon Davis has committed to the Oregon Ducks.

He announced his decision during a signing ceremony at his school.

Formerly an Arizona commit, Davis decided to reopen his recruitment earlier this month following increased interest from schools like Oregon, Notre Dame and Stanford.

He took two trips to Eugene, one of which was an official visit within the last month.

Davis is rated a three-star (0.8811) prospect according to the 247Sports Composite. The same system ranks him the No. 572 player nationally, the No. 37 athlete and the No. 47 player in California.

Listed as an athlete on 247Sports, he's expected to primarily play cornerback in Eugene. The addition of the 6-foot, 184-pound defensive back helps Oregon address a major position of need on the defense.

With the Ducks losing AP All-Pac-12 second team selection Christian Gonzalez to the NFL Draft, they need as much help as they can get at cornerback. Oregon already secured commitments from former Alabama cornerback Khyree Jackson as well as defensive back signee Collin Gill and verbal commit Cole Martin.

Seattle (Wash.) Rainier Beach cornerback Caleb Presley has been verbally committed to Oregon since July, but there's a lot of speculation about a flip to the Washington Huskies following a late push by Kalen Deboer and his staff.

The Ducks are also heavily pursuing Gardena (Calif.) Serra cornerback Rodrick Pleasant in the 2023 class, but he isn't expected to announce his commitment or sign with a school until the signing window in February.

Davis is expected to enroll early at Oregon and will join returning veterans like Dontae Manning and Trikweze Bridges.

