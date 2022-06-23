Evaluation from SI All-American's Bryan Driskell

Oregon hasn’t finished in the Top 50 in pass defense in over eight seasons, and the Duck defense finished outside the Top 80 in six of those campaigns. Upgrading the pass defense is a must, and Turner is the kind of safety that can contribute to turning that around.

He isn’t the biggest safety and he isn’t a burner, but Turner has the all-around skillset to develop into an impact pass defender. The 6-0, 180-pound safety is a smooth and fluid athlete that changes direction with ease. Turner’s film shows a defender capable of playing the middle of the field, he’s a weapon over the top off the hash and he’s a quality man defender in the slot.

What truly makes Turner an effective player is that he combines that quality athleticism with excellent instincts and a high football IQ. His route recognition is top notch and Turner’s ability to read quarterbacks and anticipate is truly outstanding. This allows Turner to maximize the speed and athleticism he does possess and allows him to get his hands on a lot of footballs.

Tyler Turner reunites with Matt Powledge in Eugene after previously being committed to Baylor. Photos: Tyler Turner on Instagram (@realtylerturner)/Graphic: Dylan Reubenking

Impact on the recruiting trail/roster

Turner's commitment is significant for a variety of reasons.

First off, the Ducks get back into Texas, which is crucial given the wealth of talent in the state every year. More specifically, Oregon is pursuing DL David Hicks, WR Johntay Cook II and RB Cameron Cook this cycle. The timing of this commitment is beneficial for the Ducks as they continue to build momentum at just the right time ahead of what may be their biggest recruiting weekend of the summer starting June 24. Keep an eye on Washington D.C. cornerback Collin Gill as well, as he'll announce his college commitment on Thursday afternoon, and it feels like Oregon could be the team to beat.

This also likely wraps up the safety spot for Oregon in 2023 with Kodi DeCambra already in the fold.

As for the Turner's impact on the roster, Oregon is in a pretty solid spot at safety, as Trikweze Bridges, Jamal Hill, and Steve Stephens IV could all return after the 2022 season. Plus, 2022 signees Trejon Williams and Khamari Terrell bolster the secondary after enrolling in Eugene this week.

It's crucial to have solid depth not only after losing Verone McKinley III this past season, but Bennett Williams will also be playing his last season with the Ducks, a player who is undoubtedly their strongest and most proven option in the secondary.

