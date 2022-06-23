2023 Offensive Lineman Micah Bañuelos Includes Oregon in Final Three Schools
The recruitment carousel is in full swing this June, as Oregon finds themselves in another battle for a top high school prospect.
This time around is four-star interior offensive lineman Micah Bañuelos, placed Oregon in his final three schools earlier this week along with USC and Texas A&M.
Banuelos, entering his senior year at Kennedy Catholic (Washington), has been very busy this summer. He was named a 2023 Polynesian Bowl All-Star at the beginning of May and took home offensive line MVP honors at the UC Report Elite Underclassmen Combine in Northern California.
Banuelos has been a frequent flyer this summer. Most recently, he took an official visit to see Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans The Oregon Ducks are scheduled to host Banuelos on his final official visit this upcoming weekend according to 247Sports.
Back in January, Coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks' staff hosted Banuelos on an unofficial visit with great success.
Oregon's Offensive Line Coach Adrian Klemm is the main recruiter on this case, and there may not be a coach better equipped to recruit Bañuelos in the country.
Since joining Lanning's coaching staff, Klemm has secured two top-10 offensive lineman recruits in the 2022 class -- five-star Josh Conerly Jr. and four-star Dave Iuli. Both Conerly and Iuli are from Washington, just like Bañuelos.
Bañuelos has been described as "the kind of player you want in the trenches" and "as competitive as they come". If the Ducks can make it happen, Bañuelos may be a perfect fit in Eugene and another player to continue the Team FSP pipeline to Oregon.
The Ducks do not have any offensive lineman in the fold for the 2023 recruiting class.
