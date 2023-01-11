Oregon Ducks cornerback signee Cole Martin just recently enrolled at Oregon and started his college career earlier this week.

Before that he was in San Antonio for the Adidas All-American Bowl and took some time to speak with Ducks Digest about his high school career, his recruitment and what's next for him at Oregon.

Q: You won a state title with Basha your senior year, what are some of your thoughts on how things wrapped up at the high school level?

Martin: "It was good. Went out with a bang, that was one of the biggest things we wanted to do as a team. Doing that with my brothers was something amazing, a great experience. To be able to go out there coming from Hamilton and go to a different school, change the culture around it and won the ultimate goal out in the state of Arizona."

Q: What went into your decision to transfer to Basha?

Martin: "To be able to get coached by I feel the best coaches in Arizona as well as play with the best players in Arizona, it was something I couldn't pass up."

Q: How do you feel like you've developed as a player as your senior year comes to a close?

Martin: "I feel like I've developed tremendously. To be able to play multiple positions and try to really help our team just get on top no matter what it costs--it was fun to be able to play safety, being able to play corner, be able to play nickel, and use that speed that God blessed me with day in and day out. It was a fun season, fun experience and I can't wait to apply it at this next level."

Q: You did some stuff in the return game too right?

Martin: "Returning is fun. I love returning. I love trying to get that little extra push for our offense, being able to help them out that's the biggest thing. Return game is fun, I can't wait to see if I can knock some of that out at the next level at Oregon and be able to contribute there as well."

Q: I know you aren't participating this week, how are you doing physically?

Martin: "I'm good. Should be back by the time season starts. Shouldn't be any issues when it comes to that. Just a shoulder injury in state, but at the end of the day it should be back fine by the time season starts and by the time spring ball starts."

Q: What is your reaction to Oregon's early signing day and some thoughts on the 2023 class?

Martin: "It was crazy. Seeing how many people came to Oregon and seeing how many people made that decision like Matayo (Uiagalelei), you got Daylen (Austin), the list goes on and on of just guys coming in that are gonna make an instant impact, guys that are gonna change the culture and continue to elevate what's already there. I can't wait to see what's gonna come from it, I'm extremely excited. It's gonna be fun."

Q: You enter a cornerback room that loses Christian Gonzalez so there's an opportunity to compete for some good playing time, what's your approach and mindset going to be once you get to Oregon?

Martin: "Just work hard. At the end of the day the main thing I gotta do is elevate myself as well as try to elevate the team from what I can do. I'm gonna try to be hard in the film room, try to be extremely involved in the books and just try to develop as a young man and player on the field. I can't wait to see what's gonna come from it when I get there how much of an impact I can make right away."

Q: You're signed with Oregon and headed there but there was a late push from Louisville. How real was that and how did it factor into your recruitment?

Martin: "I'm huge on family, so being able to play with (QB) Pierce Clarkson and Aaron (Williams), Jamari, it was a big thing for me to be able to have that chance to play with them. Be able to have that chance to go to a college with the people you grew up with. For that to be an opportunity it was something high on my radar, but at the end of the day I just decided that Oregon was a better fit."

Q: What are you most excited for at the next level at Oregon?

Martin: "Really just to get started to be honest. I can't wait to actually get up there and really get in motion with everything going on. Meet new people, really just getting started with my studies, start practicing with the team, start getting close to the team and just start developing as a young man. I'm excited. The next level starts at the end of this week."

Q: You have the unique opportunity to play under your dad. I wanted to hear some of your thoughts on that, what that means to you and a little bit about Dan Lanning?

Martin: "Coach Lanning, I'll start with him. He's one of one. I haven't met a coach like him. He's so down to earth. You wouldn't know who he is if you didn't know who he was. He's a great guy, he's always trying to socialize, talk to the people that he knows and really just trying to build on relationships and build on bonds.

"With my dad, he's one of the best recruiters I feel out in the West. So for him to do what he does day in and day out and be able to develop athletes like Gonzo. He came from Colorado to play under him so in seeing where Gonzo went and seeing what outcomes come from it, I can't wait to see how much elevation I can get from it, see how much he can push me and really see how far he'll take me."

