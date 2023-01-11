Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks are thriving in the transfer portal. After signing the top recruiting class in the Pac-12 for 2023, the Ducks have worked diligently to add instant-impact talent to their roster.

After adding former Fresno State safety Evan Williams on Tuesday, former South Carolina edge rusher Jordan Burch has committed to the Oregon Ducks.

He announced his commitment on social media and sources tell Ducks Digest that he's expected to enroll at Oregon this week. Burch took an official visit to Eugene over the weekend and the Ducks sealed the deal during that trip.

The Ducks have utilized the transfer portal heavily this offseason as Burch becomes the ninth addition out of the college ranks this offseason. He joins linebackers Jestin Jacobs (Iowa) and Connor Soelle (Arizona State) as well cornerback Khyree Jackson, who have all committed since the end of the 2022 regular season.

Dan Lanning recruited Burch heavily when he was coming out of Hammond High School in South Carolina in the class of 2020 and it looks like that relationship played a major role in this recruitment. Burch gives the Ducks a plug-and-play option to help fill the void left by DJ Johnson's departure the NFL Draft.

Much of Oregon's defensive front is expected to return after linemen Brandon Dorlus and Popo Aumavae announced they would be coming back to play for Dan Lanning next season.

