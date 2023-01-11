Skip to main content

Former South Carolina Edge Rusher Jordan Burch Commits to Oregon Ducks

Dan Lanning and the Ducks add one of the biggest names out of the transfer portal.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks are thriving in the transfer portal. After signing the top recruiting class in the Pac-12 for 2023, the Ducks have worked diligently to add instant-impact talent to their roster.

After adding former Fresno State safety Evan Williams on Tuesday, former South Carolina edge rusher Jordan Burch has committed to the Oregon Ducks.

He announced his commitment on social media and sources tell Ducks Digest that he's expected to enroll at Oregon this week. Burch took an official visit to Eugene over the weekend and the Ducks sealed the deal during that trip.

Jordan Burch (5) pressures Vanderbilt quarterback AJ Swann during the 2022 season.

Jordan Burch (5) pressures Vanderbilt quarterback AJ Swann during the 2022 season.

Jordan Burch tackles Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner during the 2022 Gator Bowl.

Jordan Burch tackles Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner during the 2022 Gator Bowl.

The Ducks have utilized the transfer portal heavily this offseason as Burch becomes the ninth addition out of the college ranks this offseason. He joins linebackers Jestin Jacobs (Iowa) and Connor Soelle (Arizona State) as well cornerback Khyree Jackson, who have all committed since the end of the 2022 regular season.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Evan Williams Fresno State Tunnel Cropped
Play
Recruiting

What Evan Williams' Commitment Means for Oregon

Breaking down Oregon's latest addition in the transfer portal.

Ducks Digest
Cam McCormick UCLA Cropped
Play
Recruiting

Oregon TE Cam McCormick Enters Transfer Portal

The veteran tight end will have two seasons of eligibility at his next stop.

Ducks Digest
Casey Rogers Washington Cropped
Play
Recruiting

Casey Rogers Announces Return to Oregon for 2023

The Ducks are getting another big part of their defense back for next season.

Ducks Digest

Dan Lanning recruited Burch heavily when he was coming out of Hammond High School in South Carolina in the class of 2020 and it looks like that relationship played a major role in this recruitment. Burch gives the Ducks a plug-and-play option to help fill the void left by DJ Johnson's departure the NFL Draft. 

Much of Oregon's defensive front is expected to return after linemen Brandon Dorlus and Popo Aumavae announced they would be coming back to play for Dan Lanning next season.

READ MORE: Evan Williams commits to Oregon

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE

In This Article (1)

Oregon Ducks
Oregon Ducks

More Ducks

Evan Williams Fresno State Tunnel Cropped
Recruiting

What Evan Williams' Commitment Means for Oregon

By Max Torres
Cam McCormick UCLA Cropped
Recruiting

Oregon TE Cam McCormick Enters Transfer Portal

By Max Torres
Casey Rogers Washington Cropped
Recruiting

Casey Rogers Announces Return to Oregon for 2023

By Josh Parker
Rodrick Pleasant Serra Cropped
Recruiting

Rodrick Pleasant Announces Top Five Schools, Sets Commitment Date

By Josh Parker
Jordan Burch Cropped
Recruiting

Prediction: Oregon Poised for Big Transfer Portal Addition

By Max Torres
Evan Williams Fresno State
Recruiting

QUAAACK: Evan Williams Commits to Oregon

By Max Torres
LaMichael James Spring Game
Football

LaMichael James Selected to College Football Hall of Fame

By Josh Parker
Dont'e Thornton Stanford Pregame
Recruiting

Former Oregon WR Dont'e Thornton Commits to Tennessee

By Max Torres