Torres' Take: What to Make of Dante Moore Michigan State Rumors

With early signing day approaching next month, we're entering a window known as "flip season."

College football and recruiting fans got their latest taste of it when Pittsburg (Calif.) quarterback Jaden Rashada flipped his commitment from the Miami Hurricanes to the Florida Gators late Thursday night--a commitment that dated back to June 26.

Some Oregon fans are questioning if they could find themselves on the wrong end of flip season after Michigan State insider Sean Scherer of Spartantailgate.com (247 Sports) logged a crystal ball prediction for Oregon quarterback commit Dante Moore to flip to the Spartans.

Dante Moore is the highest-rated quarterback commit in Oregon program history. Dante Moore on Instagram (@dantemoore05)/Graphic:Dylan Reubenking

Since this development came out earlier this week, I've done some digging to see try and get a better feel for where things are at.

Let's start with what we can read just on the surface.

Prior to committing to Oregon back in July, there were a handful of teams that were in the running for the talented quarterback out of Detroit (Mich.) Martin Luther King High School. Those teams included Notre Dame, Michigan, Texas A&M and LSU.

Miami was even in the running at one point, but Michigan State wasn't viewed as the favorite or even really a threat in this recruitment. It makes sense that the Spartans are making a push, even if it is a late one.

You'd think Mel Tucker would be involved seeing that Moore is the state's top prospect in 2023, but it feels like a push right now could be too little too late.

Furthermore, look at the state of the programs.

The Spartans are 4-5 on the year and got blown out 29-7 by their in-state rivals in the Michigan Wolverines. Tucker also doesn't hold a commitment from a single wide receiver or running back in their 2023 recruiting class.

There's just one offensive line commit. Not exactly a strong supporting cast.

Oregon, on the other hand, has an 8-1 record and fields one of the most explosive and productive offenses in the entire country. The Ducks also boast a loaded recruiting class that ranks No. 1 in the Pac-12.

Dan Lanning and his coaching staff hold verbal commitments from two very talented wide receivers in Jurrion Dickey and Ashton Cozart. Dante Dowdell, a 2023 running back out of Mississippi, is committed to Oregon and he's seen his stock skyrocket on the recruiting trail this season.

He'll be on campus in Eugene this weekend for a visit after landing an offer from Texas A&M.

2023 Oregon wide receiver pledge Jurrion Dickey at his commitment ceremony in East Palo Alto, CA. Max Torres/Ducks Digest

Kenyon Sadiq is one of the top athletes in the country and he's going to play tight end at Oregon--a position group that's already loaded with talent. And in the past month, the Ducks landed four offensive line commits and have solid pieces in place to return next season despite losing most of the starting O-line.

Now for what you came for: how does Oregon feel about Moore's commitment?

I'm told the Ducks feel very confident that Moore is going to stick to his pledge and things are going as planned. They're not really buying that there's any smoke behind this crystal ball prediction.

It's worth mentioning that nothing is final until pen meets paper on signing day, but as of right now it doesn't look or sound like Duck fans should be worried about this one.

