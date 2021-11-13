GAMEDAY CENTRAL: No. 3 Oregon vs. Washington State

The Ducks return home in week 11 as they prepare to face off against Washington State in a potential division-clinching game. Here are all the big stories to read so that you’re ready for when the two teams clash in a late night game.

We have provided you with the broadcast info including the time of the game and where you can watch it. We also will be providing live updates throughout the game so be sure to head over there if you aren’t able to watch the game this weekend.

Ducks Dish Podcast

This week, Max Torres discussed the matchup against the Cougs with KREM 2 Sports Director Brenna Greene. They went over everything from Pac-12 After Dark chaos to WSU interim coach Jake Dickert. Check out this week’s podcast episode below.

Uniforms

While the Duck fans will be wearing black, the team will be wearing green. To see the entire look, give a look at our story which has multiple pictures of the entire look.

Roundtable Predictions

With another week of Oregon football comes another round of predictions made by our newsgroup. To see who we picked to win as well as what we think Oregon has to do to be successful, check out our predictions.

Players to Watch

If you want to know who we think will be the biggest threats for the Ducks today, look through the players we want you to keep your eye on. This week we have Wazzu players to watch on offense and defense as the Cougars try to pull off the upset.

Keys to the Game

With just three games left, every game becomes increasingly important. To check out what we think the Ducks have to do to defend home and win the game, read through our keys to the game on both sides of the ball.

Betting Odds

If you want to see all the various lines and betting odds in this game, we have you covered as well as whether or not we think that the Ducks will end up covering those lines.

The Ducks continue to battle injuries as the season progresses, and there’s some good news and bad news. To see where the Ducks stand when it comes to injuries, make sure to check out our story that rounds up all the injuries.

