Oregon Falls in Latest 2022 Team Recruiting Rankings

With the early signing period less than two weeks away, coaches across the country are taking flights to get their final face time with recruits on in-home visits. One staff that isn't doing that is Oregon, because the Ducks are set to compete for a Pac-12 championship against Utah on Friday.

However, with a new month come new team recruiting rankings for the 2022 class from SI All-American, which have the Ducks at No. 9, sliding down from their previous November rank of No. 6. The month of November was a bit of a downturn for the Ducks from a recruiting perspective.

The team lost three commitments, with two of them coming at the same position group.

In November, WR Nicholas Anderson flipped from Oregon to Oklahoma, only to see Lincoln Riley take the head coaching job at USC. Another wideout, this time speedy track star Isaiah Sategna, flipped his commitment from Oregon to his hometown Arkansas Razorbacks.

Lastly, JUCO offensive lineman Percy Lewis backed off his pledge after landing numerous high-profile SEC offers much closer to where he's playing now in the Southeast at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.

Oregon's 2022 class now sits at 20 commitments, with two SI99 members in OL Kelvin Banks and WR Tetairoa McMillan.

The only other Pac-12 school to be included in the top 25 is Stanford, coming in at No. 17. USC will surely be a school to watch now following the hire of Lincoln Riley, as Clay Helton wasn't a high-profile recruiter and Riley has already begun landing commitments from former Oklahoma pledges.

Oregon brought a slew of big-time prospects to Eugene for their final regular season game, including LB/DE Cyrus Moss, WR Darrius Clemons and OL Joshua Conerly Jr. to name a few.

The coaching carousel is sure to have a huge impact on recruiting across the country with many of the top remaining prospects poised to come off the board and make their final decisions in the coming weeks.

