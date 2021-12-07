Kelvin Banks De-Commits From Oregon

The recruiting fallout following Mario Cristobal's departure has been almost immediate.

On Monday alone, the Ducks lost commitments from multiple prospects including quarterback Tanney Bailey, linebacker TJ Dudley, and offensive lineman Kelvin Banks, the highest-rated pledge in Oregon's 2022 recruiting class.

He announced his decision on Twitter.

Banks spoke to Ducks Digest just about an hour before opening it up.

"I have a lot of thinking to do with both my parents to make sure that I am making the right decision for me and my parents both," Banks said.

Shortly thereafter, he de-committed from the Ducks.

For what it's worth, Banks said he had been in touch with Oregon recently.

"I’ve talked to Coach Mirabal twice. Once on the weekend and once today," he said Monday. "I’ve had good communication with the guys and them telling me and letting me know what’s going on between Cristobal and the Miami stuff."

Oregon offensive line coach Alex Mirabal has been one of if not Banks' main recruiter since he was being pursued by the Ducks. Mirabal's future with Oregon is in the air with Cristobal off to Miami, but Banks didn't want to pry into Mirabal's decision.

"He hasn't said anything about if he’s gonna stay or leave. I don’t like to ask about anybody’s business I just stay to myself."

With the coaching carousel making its rounds throughout the country, Banks, like many recruits has a lot on his mind.

"It’s a lot to think about," he said of where his head is at amid all the coaching news. "Just to go through as a young kid thinking about, thinking that you're gonna go to one place and plans change. At the end of the day I'm gonna think about it and talk about it with my family and make the best decision for myself."

Banks has been a highly-coveted prospect basically since he set foot on the high school scene, and because of that many schools have come calling.

"Mainly the Texas schools. Heard from Michigan and Minnesota and Baylor," he said of who he's hearing from the most. "The Texas schools are really on me."

With Texas and Texas A&M looking like the biggest schools to watch, Banks spoke about what he likes about the two programs, as well as who he's built relationships with on the heels of visits to both schools in November.

On Texas: "It's a great school. Coach Flood and Coach Sark, they’re both great guys. They both showed me a good style of play I would love."

On Texas A&M: "Coach Hansen and Coach Fisher. Fisher has a winning background and he’s a guy that puts his players in a good position to succeed."

Now back on the market, it sounds like Banks is going to take his time in making his next commitment.

"I'm gonna slow things down a bit," he said. "Take time and think about it with my family to make sure I make the right decision. More towards a February decision."

