Skip to main content

Evaluation: Oregon Ducks Linebacker Commit Jerry Mixon

What are the Ducks getting in their newest 2023 pledge?
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Oregon has just landed a commitment from talented three-star linebacker Jerry Mixon out of San Francisco (Calif.) Sacred Heart Cathedral.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Mixon chose Oregon over UCLA, Arizona, Arizona State, and Missouri Friday afternoon.

Oregon's newest commit is ranked as the No. 56 linebacker nationally on the 247Sports Composite and the No.55 overall California recruit.

The Ducks add their first linebacker to an already impressive 2023 recruiting class. Mixon is the tenth defensive player in a haul made up of 16 total commits.

READ MORE: Jerry Mixon commits to Oregon

What the Ducks are getting from Mixon

Mixon finished his junior year with 147 tackles, three interceptions and two fumble recoveries. He earned West Catholic Athletic League first-team honors and was named one of the league's top utility players of the year en route to a California CIF state championship.

Aside from playing linebacker for Sacred Heart Cathedral, Mixon is also a running back for the Fightin’ Irish. A very impressive running back, he tallied 1,800 all-purpose yards for 11 touchdowns this past season.

From the physical nature to Mixon's athleticism, the Ducks pick up a linebacker who can stuff the run while dropping back in coverage to defend the pass very well.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Jerry Mixon Commitment Promo
Play
Recruiting

QUAAACK: Jerry Mixon Commits to Oregon

The Ducks just added a versatile linebacker to their 2023 class.

Ducks Digest
mookie-cook
Play
Recruiting

QUAACK: Five-Star SF Mookie Cook Re-Commits to Oregon

Cook joins fellow five-star recruit Kwame Evans in the Ducks' 2023 recruiting class.

Ducks Digest
Isaah Crocker Fall Camp 2022
Play
Football

Isaah Crocker Excited by Oregon WR Depth, Vertical Passing Attack in 2022

The Ducks' most experienced wideout is looking to make a big impact.

Ducks Digest

Defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi will get an explosive player added to the back seven in 2023.

READ MORE: Five-star forward Marquis 'Mookie' Cook re-commits to the Ducks

Oregon will have multiple eyes on them this season with the return of Noah Sewell and a healthy Justin Flowe by his side at the linebacker position along with Mase Funa, Jeffrey Bassa and Jackson LaDuke in the mix at linebacker.

The Ducks have had a well-rounded group of linebackers over the past few years. This upcoming season may prove to be their best nationally.

With only three upperclassmen at the linebacker position, Mixon will join a group that will be young but will have a lot of experience in his freshman season with the Ducks. 

As the season opener gets closer, many young players on the defensive side for Oregon have a lot to prove this fall camp. We can expect to see and hear about all the competitive position battles across the roster for the remainder of fall camp.

Join the Community

Follow Josh on Twitter: @Josh_Parker04

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE

In This Article (1)

Oregon Ducks
Oregon Ducks

More Ducks

Jerry Mixon Commitment Promo
Recruiting

QUAAACK: Jerry Mixon Commits to Oregon

By Max Torres4 minutes ago
mookie-cook
Recruiting

QUAACK: Five-Star SF Mookie Cook Re-Commits to Oregon

By Graham Metzker1 hour ago
Isaah Crocker Fall Camp 2022
Football

Isaah Crocker Excited by Oregon WR Depth, Vertical Passing Attack in 2022

By Eric Berniker5 hours ago
Jeffrey Bassa Fall Camp
Football

Oregon Football Practice Report: Fall Camp No. 6

By Eric Berniker17 hours ago
Sala Stony Brook
Football

Starting OL Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu Dealing With Minor Injury

By Eric BernikerAug 11, 2022 12:58 PM EDT
Kyler Kasper Oregon Fall Camp
Football

Freshman Kyler Kasper Impressing Oregon OC, 'Attacking' in Fall Camp

By Graham MetzkerAug 11, 2022 12:40 PM EDT
Dan Lanning August 9 Cropped
Football

WATCH: Dan Lanning Breaks Down Fall Camp Practice No. 5

By Max TorresAug 10, 2022 8:19 PM EDT
Dante Moore Oregon Flex
Recruiting

Trio of Oregon Commits Land on SI99 Prospect Rankings

By Graham MetzkerAug 10, 2022 9:51 AM EDT