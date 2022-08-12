Oregon has just landed a commitment from talented three-star linebacker Jerry Mixon out of San Francisco (Calif.) Sacred Heart Cathedral.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Mixon chose Oregon over UCLA, Arizona, Arizona State, and Missouri Friday afternoon.

Oregon's newest commit is ranked as the No. 56 linebacker nationally on the 247Sports Composite and the No.55 overall California recruit.

The Ducks add their first linebacker to an already impressive 2023 recruiting class. Mixon is the tenth defensive player in a haul made up of 16 total commits.

What the Ducks are getting from Mixon

Mixon finished his junior year with 147 tackles, three interceptions and two fumble recoveries. He earned West Catholic Athletic League first-team honors and was named one of the league's top utility players of the year en route to a California CIF state championship.

Aside from playing linebacker for Sacred Heart Cathedral, Mixon is also a running back for the Fightin’ Irish. A very impressive running back, he tallied 1,800 all-purpose yards for 11 touchdowns this past season.

From the physical nature to Mixon's athleticism, the Ducks pick up a linebacker who can stuff the run while dropping back in coverage to defend the pass very well.

Defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi will get an explosive player added to the back seven in 2023.

Oregon will have multiple eyes on them this season with the return of Noah Sewell and a healthy Justin Flowe by his side at the linebacker position along with Mase Funa, Jeffrey Bassa and Jackson LaDuke in the mix at linebacker.

The Ducks have had a well-rounded group of linebackers over the past few years. This upcoming season may prove to be their best nationally.

With only three upperclassmen at the linebacker position, Mixon will join a group that will be young but will have a lot of experience in his freshman season with the Ducks.

As the season opener gets closer, many young players on the defensive side for Oregon have a lot to prove this fall camp. We can expect to see and hear about all the competitive position battles across the roster for the remainder of fall camp.

