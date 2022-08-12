Skip to main content

Linebacker Jerry Mixon Commits to Oregon Ducks

Oregon has landed an important commitment from a versatile California linebacker.
2023 San Francisco (Calif.) Sacred Heart Cathedral linebacker Jerry Mixon has announced his commitment to Oregon. He made his decision on the 247Sports YouTube page. 

Oregon LB Commit Jerry Mixon

Jerry Mixon Commitment Graphic

Jerry Mixon chose Oregon over UCLA, Missouri and others.

Mixon chose the Ducks from a final five that also included Arizona, Arizona State, Missouri and UCLA. He recently made it out to Eugene for an unofficial visit and spoke highly of the newly-assembled coaching staff.

"They got a great background with coaches coming from Alabama, Georgia all the big-name schools," he told Ducks Digest. "I feel like they're bringing special things to Oregon.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pounder is the first true linebacker to join the Flock for Dan Lanning and his coaching staff. Local edge rusher Teitum Tuioti out of Sheldon High hopped on board in July. 

While Mixon isn't a highly-ranked recruit, he's definitely one of the best players in his region, earning All West Catholic-Athletic League first-team honors in addition to being named one of two utility players of the year. He's ranked a three-star by the 247Sports composite, the No. 717 player nationally, the No. 56 linebacker, and the No. 55 recruit in California. 

READ MORE: Isaah Crocker excited by Oregon wide receiver depth, vertical passing attack in 2022

Dan Lanning's newest commit has also flashed as a running back for the Fightin' Irish, which strengthens his case as one of the top overall players in his league, one that also featured fellow Oregon commit Jurrion Dickey, who has previously played wide receiver at San Jose (Calif.) Valley Christian.

The Ducks needed some positive recruiting momentum after missing out on offensive lineman Miles McVay on Thursday and will likely look to add more linebackers in this class with at least Noah Sewell projected to declare for the NFL Draft following the 2022 season.

