Evaluation: Oregon Commit Jalil Tucker

Oregon continues to build momentum on the recruiting trail heading into the 2021 season. This time, the Ducks reeled in 2022 San Diego (Calif.) Lincoln Athlete Jalil Tucker, who will join forces with his teammate Jahlil Florence, another cornerback committed to the Ducks.

This is one of the more intriguing commitments we've seen Oregon land in this year's cycle, mainly because Tucker has been vocal about his hope to play both ways at the college level. Based on my conversations with him leading up to this commitment, that's at least a possibility the Oregon staff is open to.

SI All-American Director of Recruiting John Garcia Jr. believes this is another commitment that can make a big impact in the green and yellow.

Analysis from SI All-American's John Garcia Jr.

Oregon stays hot on the recruiting trail with another California addition Friday, as Jalil Tucker became the fifth future Duck on board in the class of 2022. The skill talent, who has aspirations to play both ways in the Pac-12, has a case to make a mark in the secondary or out wide depending on his physical development. He has a solid frame, tangible speed and enough sheer athleticism to toe the line between offense and defense.

Tucker is an easy-to-see playmaker on offense. He can blow the top off of a defense with his long speed or take it the distance on a bubble screen just the same with his instincts, stop-start ability and acceleration. Tracking the ball is a relatively easy chore for the senior, who also gets to top speed quickly off the line of scrimmage and shows enough diversity off of the line to keep a cornerback honest.

Naturally, when one of the most dynamic players on the field is also one of the most physical through his responsibility, defensive projections come without much imagination. With Tucker, we see the traits but also get to see the examples of him working throughout the secondary on Friday nights.

Sure, the ball skills create excitement just like the vertical passing game on offense, but it's the length and snap quickness while breaking on the ball that will have defensive coaches clamoring for more time on that side of the ball. The newest Duck is willing to mix it up with aggression, too, which only expands the potential on defense at safety or in a nickel spot.

Regardless of where Tucker lines up, Oregon faithful have to be pumped about the latest commitment to Mario Cristobal and his staff. The Californian has 'flip the field' offensive talent and 'change the game' defensive instincts, either of which could blossom into an impact role once a true focus is settled. Throw in the natural gains expected at a place like Oregon from a physical and nutritional standpoint, and Tucker's ceiling becomes among the most intriguing in the Pac-12's top recruiting class.

