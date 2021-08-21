BREAKING: Jalil Tucker Commits to Oregon

2022 San Diego athlete Jalil Tucker has committed to Oregon. He announced his decision live on local KUSI news.

This news doesn't come as much of a surprise, seeing that Tucker had plenty of good things to say about the Ducks following his visit to Eugene for Saturday Night Live.

He will join his teammate Jahlil Florence, as well as fellow San Diego native Gracen Halton in the Ducks' 2022 recruiting class, which is ranked the top class in the Pac-12.

It's likely that Washington was the No. 2 school in the running here, seeing that the Huskies maintained solid communication, but Florida State was seen as a bit of a long shot that lacked in the communication department.

Tucker figures to fill a need at cornerback, and would give the Ducks two quality recruits at that spot.

It's hardly the first time the Ducks have gone into San Diego for a cornerback. Over the course of recent recruiting cycles, the Ducks have turned up the heat on players from the Golden State, particularly in San Diego.

Just last year, Oregon snagged cornerback Darren Barkins from Chula Vista, as well as running back Byron Cardwell. Barkins impressed Head Coach Mario Cristobal in last weekend's scrimmage, coming away with a forced fumble after getting beat on a pass play. When discussing his performance with reporters, he also touched on how important the pipeline has been for his team.

"You can coach him hard--from the San Diego area. We take a lot of pride in that pipeline that has been created," Cristobal said.

It's worth noting that Tucker is a dual-sport athlete. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound athlete excels as a track sprinter in the spring. He'll bring more top-end speed to the Oregon secondary to shut down the conference's best wide receivers.

The Ducks now hold 19 commitments in their 2022 class and have some more elite talent they are looking to add such as wide receivers Darrius Clemons and Kevin Coleman, as well as defensive lineman Anthony Lucas and edge Cyrus Moss.

Evaluation: Oregon commit Jalil Tucker

