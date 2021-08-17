Evaluation: Tetairoa McMillan

Breaking down what kind of player the Ducks are getting in their newest commit.

Oregon's 2022 recruiting class is on an absolute tear once again. The team picked up a commitment from cornerback Jahlil Florence following a visit to Eugene for SNL and added a commitment from SI99 wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan on Monday night.

McMillan becomes the fourth wide receiver to commit to Oregon, as Wide Receivers Coach Bryan McClendon continues to assemble a truly elite and perhaps historic haul of wideouts for 2022. I saw McMillan in person at The Opening in July, where he took home MVP honors after making big plays consistently.

"TMAC", as he's known by his beers and coaches, is battled tested, going up against the best schools in the Southern California area such as Mater Dei and St. John Bosco, as well as national powerhouse Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas.

He's also an elite athlete, using his skills to double as a star for Servite's volleyball team when he isn't playing football. McMillan has tremendous body control, strong hands to go along with his tracking skills, and he's always a threat to make a play after the catch with the ball in his hands.

Vitals: 6'4", 185 pounds

School: Anaheim (Calif.) Servite

Analysis from SI All-American's John Garcia Jr. and Bryan Driskell

McMillian is an incredibly long, lanky wide receiver with one of the best catch radiuses in the country. He is every bit of 6-4 with long arms, but McMillian has exceptional body control and flexibility to go with that length, which makes him a one-on-one nightmare.

McMillian has fast hands and is a smooth pass catcher, traits that should make him a weapon in the red zone and as a chain mover. If you really want to see how good of a leaper he is find some film of him playing volleyball and you’ll be impressed.

McMillan has sneaky speed that allows him to get over the top of defenses and allows him to exploit creases over the middle of the field.

