Oregon Ranked Inside Top 15 of AP Preseason Poll

The polls continue to favor the Ducks as the top team out West.

The Associated Press released its annual preseason poll Monday morning and the Ducks were ranked No. 11.

Full AP Top 25

Alabama Oklahoma Clemson Ohio State Georgia Texas A&M Iowa State Cincinatti Notre Dame North Carolina Oregon Wisconsin Florida Miami USC LSU Indiana Iowa Penn State Washington Texas Coastal Carolina Louisiana Lafayette Utah Arizona State

Oregon came in behind North Carolina at No. 10, and was the highest ranked team in the Pac-12, with USC the next closest and ranked No. 15. Washington (No. 20), Utah (No. 24), and Arizona State No. 25) also landed in the top 25.

The No. 11 spot is familiar territory for the Ducks in previous preseason polls after being ranked preseason No. 9 for 2020, and preseason No. 11 for the 2019 season.

To no one's surprise, the defending national champion Alabama Crimson Tide hold down the No. 1 spot, earning 1,548 points and 47 first-place votes. The Tide were followed by Oklahoma (6 first place votes), Clemson (6), Ohio State (1) and Georgia (3) to round out the top five and were the only programs to receive first-place votes.

The Cincinnati Bearcats were the highest-ranked Group of 5 team, playing in the American Athletic Conference and coming in at No. 8. The Iowa State Cyclones, who the Ducks fell to in the 2021 Fiesta Bowl, were ranked No. 7 as hype continues to build for Matt Campbell's experienced and physical squad.

The only other Pac-12 school to receive any votes was UCLA with two.

Oregon opens the season on September 4 against Fresno State.

More from Ducks Digest

Dru Mathis preparing for career in law enforcement after 2021 season

Hot clicks: the top Oregon Ducks stories of the last week

Top offensive performers from Oregon's first scrimmage of fall camp

Top defensive performers from Oregon's first scrimmage of fall camp

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE

Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Digest Podcast HERE