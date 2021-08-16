Oregon Ranked Inside Top 15 of AP Preseason Poll

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballRecruitingBasketballPro DucksOther SportsSubscribeSI.com
Search
Publish date:

Oregon Football Ranked Inside Top 15 of Associated Press Preseason Poll

The polls continue to favor the Ducks as the top team out West.
Author:

The Associated Press released its annual preseason poll Monday morning and the Ducks were ranked No. 11. 

AP Poll

Full AP Top 25

  1. Alabama
  2. Oklahoma 
  3. Clemson
  4. Ohio State
  5. Georgia 
  6. Texas A&M
  7. Iowa State
  8. Cincinatti
  9. Notre Dame
  10. North Carolina
  11. Oregon
  12. Wisconsin
  13. Florida
  14. Miami
  15. USC
  16. LSU
  17. Indiana 
  18. Iowa
  19. Penn State
  20. Washington
  21. Texas 
  22. Coastal Carolina
  23. Louisiana Lafayette
  24. Utah
  25. Arizona State

Oregon came in behind North Carolina at No. 10, and was the highest ranked team in the Pac-12, with USC the next closest and ranked No. 15. Washington (No. 20), Utah (No. 24), and Arizona State No. 25) also landed in the top 25.

The No. 11 spot is familiar territory for the Ducks in previous preseason polls after being ranked preseason No. 9 for 2020, and preseason No. 11 for the 2019 season.

To no one's surprise, the defending national champion Alabama Crimson Tide hold down the No. 1 spot, earning 1,548 points and 47 first-place votes. The Tide were followed by Oklahoma (6 first place votes), Clemson (6), Ohio State (1) and Georgia (3) to round out the top five and were the only programs to receive first-place votes.

The Cincinnati  Bearcats were the highest-ranked Group of 5 team, playing in the American Athletic Conference and coming in at No. 8. The Iowa State Cyclones, who the Ducks fell to in the 2021 Fiesta Bowl, were ranked No. 7 as hype continues to build for Matt Campbell's experienced and physical squad.

The only other Pac-12 school to receive any votes was UCLA with two.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Anthony Brown, CJ Verdell
Play
Football

Oregon Ranked Inside Top 15 of AP Preseason Poll

The Ducks find themselves in familiar territory as the Pac-12 favorites for 2021.

Dru Mathis
Play
Football

Dru Mathis Preparing for Life Beyond Football After 2021

Mathis is looking forward to one last great run with the Ducks before a career in law enforcement.

dana-altman-troy-franklin-jahlil-florence-hot-clicks
Play
News

Hot Clicks: The Top Oregon Ducks Stories of the Week

The weather in Eugene is heating up, and so are the Ducks on the recruiting trail and on the practice field.

Oregon opens the season on September 4 against Fresno State.

More from Ducks Digest

Dru Mathis preparing for career in law enforcement after 2021 season

Hot clicks: the top Oregon Ducks stories of the last week

Top offensive performers from Oregon's first scrimmage of fall camp

Top defensive performers from Oregon's first scrimmage of fall camp

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE

Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Digest Podcast HERE

More Ducks

Anthony Brown, CJ Verdell
Football

Oregon Ranked Inside Top 15 of AP Preseason Poll

Dru Mathis
Football

Dru Mathis Preparing for Life Beyond Football After 2021

dana-altman-troy-franklin-jahlil-florence-hot-clicks
News

Hot Clicks: The Top Oregon Ducks Stories of the Week

Rod Chance Practice
Football

Chance Impressed With Cornerbacks in Fall Camp: "It's heated"

Isaiah Brevard Release Clean
Football

Top Offensive Performers From Saturday's Scrimmage

Justin Flowe Drills
Football

Top Defensive Performers from Saturday's Scrimmage

Offensive Linemen Medicine Ball Drill
Football

Oregon Football Releases Updated Roster for 2021

Cyrus Moss SNL
Recruiting

Final Forecast 2.0: Projecting Oregon's 2022 Recruiting Class