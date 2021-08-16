Oregon Ranked Inside Top 15 of AP Preseason Poll

Oregon Football Ranked Inside Top 15 of Associated Press Preseason Poll
The Associated Press released its annual preseason poll Monday morning and the Ducks were ranked No. 11.
Full AP Top 25
- Alabama
- Oklahoma
- Clemson
- Ohio State
- Georgia
- Texas A&M
- Iowa State
- Cincinatti
- Notre Dame
- North Carolina
- Oregon
- Wisconsin
- Florida
- Miami
- USC
- LSU
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Penn State
- Washington
- Texas
- Coastal Carolina
- Louisiana Lafayette
- Utah
- Arizona State
Oregon came in behind North Carolina at No. 10, and was the highest ranked team in the Pac-12, with USC the next closest and ranked No. 15. Washington (No. 20), Utah (No. 24), and Arizona State No. 25) also landed in the top 25.
The No. 11 spot is familiar territory for the Ducks in previous preseason polls after being ranked preseason No. 9 for 2020, and preseason No. 11 for the 2019 season.
To no one's surprise, the defending national champion Alabama Crimson Tide hold down the No. 1 spot, earning 1,548 points and 47 first-place votes. The Tide were followed by Oklahoma (6 first place votes), Clemson (6), Ohio State (1) and Georgia (3) to round out the top five and were the only programs to receive first-place votes.
The Cincinnati Bearcats were the highest-ranked Group of 5 team, playing in the American Athletic Conference and coming in at No. 8. The Iowa State Cyclones, who the Ducks fell to in the 2021 Fiesta Bowl, were ranked No. 7 as hype continues to build for Matt Campbell's experienced and physical squad.
The only other Pac-12 school to receive any votes was UCLA with two.
Oregon opens the season on September 4 against Fresno State.
