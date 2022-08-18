Five Oregon Commits Listed in Updated Rivals Top 250 Rankings

Tuesday afternoon Rivals announced the release of the updated Rivals250 rankings for the 2023 class. With these new rankings, fans got to see a lot of up and down movements for five Duck commits.

Currently on Rivals.com, the Ducks are sitting at the No. 19 overall spot in the country. Oregon holds 16 commitments, with one five-star, five four-stars and nine three-stars according to Rivals, with the recent commitment of edge rusher Jaeden Moore on Wednesday.

Oregon is sitting at the current two spot for Pac-12 rankings just behind USC and above Washington. Head Coach Dan Lanning and his staff have done tremendous work recruiting players to to Eugene for a first-year staff looking to take the Ducks to the next level.

Here is an in-depth look at the five Oregon commits that have moved up and down in the latest 2023 Rival250 rankings:

QB Dante Moore: #2 (rose seven spots)

The Ducks received Dante’s commitment in early July. With talk across the country of him potentially surpassing Arch Manning for the top quarterback ranking, Oregon coaches and fans are excited to see what the Detroit (Mich.) passer can get done this season after coming off a state championship in 2021.

WR Jurrion Dickey #23 (rose 134 spots)

Dickey is as talented as they come at the wideout spot. Rivals has listed him as a four-star and have drastically moved the electric wideout up in the rankings. With a commitment dating back to May, the Ducks feel strongly about commitment.

CB Caleb Presley: #75 (dropped eight spots)

Oregon landed Presley early in July and his commitment was one that looked like it was in the works for a while. Being one of two commits to drop in the rankings, his movement of only a few spots is not all bad. The lockdown corner has backed his rank up with phenomenal game film where he seemed to be all over the field coverage-wise and flying to the ball carrier. The Ducks look to add him to a very young secondary next season.

CB Cole Martin: #135 (dropped two spots)

The Arizona native is listed as a four-star for Rivals and has only dropped two spots. Martin has been committed to the Ducks since January and the cornerback looks to have an exciting final year at Basha High School, whose schedule features a matchup against elite quarterback Malachi Nelson. Martin matches speed and skill with any receiver he lines up across from and will make it known he is there with his physical attack towards the ball.

RB Dante Dowdell: #173 (rose 73 spots)

The big 6-foot-2 210-pound running back from Picayune (Miss.) is the last of the five to be ranked inside the Rivals250 rankings. The four-star running back has risen in the ranks for good reason as it seems that whenever he touches the ball, he finds his way into the end zone. After missing out on Richard Young, Dowell is the lone back in the fold for Oregon.

