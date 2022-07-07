Oregon Quarterback Target Dante Moore Sets Commitment Date
For months, Ducks fans have watched quarterback prospects chose to play college football elsewhere than Eugene.
Well, that tune may finally change soon.
2022 quarterback Dante Moore has announced a commitment date of July 8 9 A.M. PT on Sports Center (per Hayes Fawcett).
The five-star prospect hasn't officially announced a top group, but it's expected that he'll make his decision from a number of high-profile schools including Oregon, Texas A&M, LSU, Michigan and Notre Dame heading into the decision.
Moore has visited Eugene three times this year, including an unofficial visit on June 24 and an official visit in April.
The 6-foot-2 signal caller is the nation's No. 4 quarterback and No. 12 overall player according to the 247Sports composite ranking. If he commits to Oregon, he would become the highest-rated quarterback commitment to choose the Ducks, passing Ty Thompson in 2021, as well as the highest rated commit in Oregon's 2023 class.
Who Will be Oregon's Next Commits in 2023?
Taking a look at where the Ducks stand with some of their top targets
Elite RB Richard Young Announces Top Three Schools
The Ducks hosted the elite ballcarrier for an official visit last month
Oregon's 2023 Recruiting Class Jumps After Landing Caleb Presley
The Ducks are gaining ground on USC and others
Last week, Sports Illustrated All-American named Moore the 2022 Elite 11 Finals MVP.
“Moore’s ability to throw line drives and also throw over the top and drop a pass in the bread basket was also impressive," Sport Illustrated’s John Garcia Jr. wrote after day two. “He threw well on the run to help build his overall score and establish himself as the favorite to capture the MVP crown.”
Looking on the surface Oregon appears to be the favorite given the sequence of his visits, but we'll find out for sure where he'll be playing his college ball on Friday.
RELATED: Who will be the next recruits to commit to Oregon in 2023?
Join the Community
Follow Dylan on Twitter: @DylanMickanen
Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox