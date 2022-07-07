For months, Ducks fans have watched quarterback prospects chose to play college football elsewhere than Eugene.

Well, that tune may finally change soon.

2022 quarterback Dante Moore has announced a commitment date of July 8 9 A.M. PT on Sports Center (per Hayes Fawcett).

The five-star prospect hasn't officially announced a top group, but it's expected that he'll make his decision from a number of high-profile schools including Oregon, Texas A&M, LSU, Michigan and Notre Dame heading into the decision.

Moore has visited Eugene three times this year, including an unofficial visit on June 24 and an official visit in April.

The 6-foot-2 signal caller is the nation's No. 4 quarterback and No. 12 overall player according to the 247Sports composite ranking. If he commits to Oregon, he would become the highest-rated quarterback commitment to choose the Ducks, passing Ty Thompson in 2021, as well as the highest rated commit in Oregon's 2023 class.

Last week, Sports Illustrated All-American named Moore the 2022 Elite 11 Finals MVP.

“Moore’s ability to throw line drives and also throw over the top and drop a pass in the bread basket was also impressive," Sport Illustrated’s John Garcia Jr. wrote after day two. “He threw well on the run to help build his overall score and establish himself as the favorite to capture the MVP crown.”

Looking on the surface Oregon appears to be the favorite given the sequence of his visits, but we'll find out for sure where he'll be playing his college ball on Friday.

