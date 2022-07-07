Is a commitment imminent for one of Florida's top recruits in 2023?

Five-star running back Richard Young appears to be closing in on a decision. The Under Armour All-American from Lehigh Acres, Fla. announced a top three of Oregon, Alabama and Georgia on Tuesday.

Young is as good a back as you'll find in the country, and practically all of college football agrees, as the 5-foot-11, 200 pounder reeled in 59 reported offers during his recruitment at Lehigh Senior High School.

The elite back has been high on Oregon's recruiting big board ever since the Ducks got him to travel across the country for an unofficial visit back in May. That trip obviously left a strong impression, as Young swapped Ohio State for Oregon for his fifth and final official visit.

The other schools to receive official visits were Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame and Oklahoma.

Young's official visit to Eugene looks like it went pretty well based off what we've seen on social media, as he was seen dancing to "Shout" alongside five-star quarterback Dante Moore and offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham.

While we can't draw intel or measure Oregon's chances of earning his commitment from one single video, having both Young and Moore on campus for the biggest recruiting weekend of the summer has fans dreaming of what would be an elite backfield in Eugene. The Ducks could potentially pair Young with running back commit Dante Dowdell to form a lethal thunder and lightning combo in the backfield with Moore running the offense.

Young has yet to announce an official commitment date, but this updated list confirms one thing: the Ducks certainly have a shot.

