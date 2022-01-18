Former Oregon Running Back Trey Benson Commits to Florida State

Former Oregon running back Trey Benson has committed to Florida State, per his Twitter.

Benson entered the transfer portal on Jan. 12 after two seasons in Eugene. The former four-star prospect out of St. Joseph Catholic School in Greenville, Miss., missed the entire 2020 season due to injury and was buried on the depth chart in 2021 but did see some snaps.

He appeared in nine games in 2021, logging six carries for 22 yards and a touchdown. He scored his first career touchdown during his first career game against Stony Brook.

Benson was considered by many to be a running back of the future for the Ducks after being highly touted out of high school. It was clear he would have to be patient to be the lead back with CJ Verdell and Travis Dye carrying the load, the emergence of Byron Cardwell, and other backs in the mix like Sean Dollars and Seven McGee.

He is the third running back to enter the portal, as Dye entered last week and Cross Patton committed to Nevada. Dollars and McGee both entered the portal, but both decided to return after speaking with Dan Lanning and his staff. Cardwell, Dollars, and McGee are the only backs on the roster for 2022 as Verdell has until Feb. 4 to decide to return, enter the NFL draft, or explore his options in the transfer portal.

Benson decided to move on and transfer to Florida State, joining former Oregon wide receiver Mycah Pittman in Tallahassee. Florida State now has seven scholarship running backs on the roster, including Treshaun Ward and Lawrance Toafili leading the way. Last season's leading rusher Jashaun Corbin declared for the NFL draft.

You may also like:

2022 OT Kawika Rogers Commits to Oregon

Join the Community

Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE