Former Oregon WR Dont'e Thornton Commits to Tennessee

Former Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dont'e Thornton has committed to Tennessee.

He announced his decision on social media Monday morning.

Thornton entered the transfer portal on Nov. 28 and will join a Tennessee squad loaded with talent after an 11-2 season that earned them a second place finish in the SEC east.

The 6-foot-5, 199-pound wideout joins fellow wide receivers Nathan Leacock and Nate Spillman as as tight ends Ethan Davis and McCallan Castles in Josh Heupel's 2023 recruiting class.

During the 2022 season Thornton played in nine games and hauled in 17 passes for 366 yards and a touchdown. His biggest game of the year was against Utah on Nov. 19, when he caught four passes for 151 yards including some big catches late in the game to help Oregon secure a 20-17 win over the eventual Pac-12 champions.

Thornton didn't see the field much as a true freshman in 2021, as the wide receiver room featured veterans like Johnny Johnson III, Devon Williams and Jaylon Redd. He got his first start against Utah in the 2021 Pac-12 championship when the depth was stretched thin.

Dont'e Thornton celebrates a touchdown against the Washington Huskies. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

Dont'e Thornton hauls in a touchdown pass against the Washington Huskies. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

Dont'e Thornton signals for a first down after a big catch against the Utah Utes. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

In 2022 he emerged as a big-play threat later in the year since he didn't see many snaps until Chase Cota was injured against California in late October. Thornton signed with Oregon as a four-star (0.9719 per 247Sports Composite) prospect in the 2021 class out of Baltimore (Md.) Mount Saint Joseph High School.

He's the second wide receiver Oregon has lost to the transfer portal this offseason, with Seven McGeee since transferring to Jackson State.

The Ducks have added four wide receivers this offseason in 2023 prep signees Jurrion Dickey and Ashton Cozart, as well as Traeshon Holden (Alabama) and Tez Johnson (Troy) from the transfer portal.

