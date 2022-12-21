The Ducks have struck in the transfer portal again.

Former Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Junior Angilau has committed to the Oregon Ducks.

He announced his commitment on social media.

"The Lord has blessed me with many challenges, as He wants us all to overcome and recover on the other side. With that being said, I’m excited to announce my commitment to the University of Oregon," Angilau wrote in a social media post.

Angilau stands at 6'6" weighing 311 pounds and chose the Ducks after spending the last five seasons at Texas. He signed with the Longhorns as a high four-star recruit (0.9458 per the 247Sports Composite) in the 2018 recruiting class out of East High School in Salt Lake City, Utah--also home to Oregon defensive lineman Ben Roberts, who signed with the Ducks in the 2022 recruiting class.

Oregon's newest addition was a former U.S. Army All-American and started 34 games for the Longhorns during his time in Austin, but tore his ACL leading up to the 2022 season.

Alternating between right and left guard at Texas, he projects to be a solid addition in the trenches with players like Ryan Walk, T.J. Bass and Alex Forsyth expected to depart after the Holiday Bowl against North Carolina.

Angilau joins an offensive line haul in the 2023 class that includes Lipe Moala, Iapani Laloulu, George Silva, Bryce Bolton and Gernorris Wilson.

