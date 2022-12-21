Skip to main content

Junior Angilau Commits to Oregon Ducks

Adrian Klemm lands a big addition along the offensive line from the transfer portal.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Ducks have struck in the transfer portal again. 

Former Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Junior Angilau has committed to the Oregon Ducks. 

He announced his commitment on social media.

"The Lord has blessed me with many challenges, as He wants us all to overcome and recover on the other side. With that being said, I’m excited to announce my commitment to the University of Oregon," Angilau wrote in a social media post.

Angilau stands at 6'6" weighing 311 pounds and chose the Ducks after spending the last five seasons at Texas. He signed with the Longhorns as a high four-star recruit (0.9458 per the 247Sports Composite) in the 2018 recruiting class out of East High School in Salt Lake City, Utah--also home to Oregon defensive lineman Ben Roberts, who signed with the Ducks in the 2022 recruiting class.

Oregon's newest addition was a former U.S. Army All-American and started 34 games for the Longhorns during his time in Austin, but tore his ACL leading up to the 2022 season. 

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Will Richardson Portland
Play
Basketball

Get Your Tickets to Oregon's Dec. 20 Game vs. Utah Valley

Dana Altman and the Ducks continue their home stand.

Ducks Digest
Dante Moore Throw
Play
Recruiting

QB Dante Moore Flips Commitment to UCLA

The Ducks lose their highest-rated quarterback commit in program history.

Ducks Digest
Bo Nix Georgia
Play
Football

Bo Nix Returning to Oregon in 2023

The Ducks get one more year with their star quarterback.

Ducks Digest

Alternating between right and left guard at Texas, he projects to be a solid addition in the trenches with players like Ryan Walk, T.J. Bass and Alex Forsyth expected to depart after the Holiday Bowl against North Carolina.

Angilau joins an offensive line haul in the 2023 class that includes Lipe Moala, Iapani Laloulu, George Silva, Bryce Bolton and Gernorris Wilson.

READ MORE: Quarterback Bo Nix returning to Oregon in 2023

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE

In This Article (1)

Oregon Ducks
Oregon Ducks

More Ducks

Will Richardson Portland
Basketball

Get Your Tickets to Oregon's Dec. 20 Game vs. Utah Valley

By Max Torres
Dante Moore Throw
Recruiting

QB Dante Moore Flips Commitment to UCLA

By Max Torres
Bo Nix Georgia
Football

Bo Nix Returning to Oregon in 2023

By Max Torres
USATSI_19240446
Recruiting

QUAACK: Khyree Jackson Commits to Oregon

By Graham Metzker
Tosh Lupoi Oregon State
Recruiting

Prediction: Oregon to Land 2023 Defensive Standout

By Max Torres
Jurrion Dickey Oregon Golf Cart
Recruiting

Oregon Football Recruiting Visitor List Dec. 16

By Max Torres
Dawson Jaramillo UCLA 2021
Recruiting

Dawson Jaramillo Enters Transfer Portal

By Max Torres
Quincy Guerrier UC Riverside Cropped
Basketball

Photo Gallery: Oregon vs. UC Riverside

By Max Torres