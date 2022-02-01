IMPACT+ EVAL: 2022 Oregon CB Commit Jahlil Florence

What are the Ducks getting in their newest defensive back?

Jahlil Florence is officially a Duck. So what does that mean for Oregon?

Let's break it down.

Recruiting Impact

For starters, this is a recruiting win for Dan Lanning over Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans. USC put a lot of effort into this recruitment in December, even getting Florence on campus for a visit, but this is a prime example of the pull Oregon still has in Los Angeles.

Would this be a different story if it were an offensive player? Maybe, but that doesn't take away the importance of this recruiting victory. Now the Ducks don't have to worry about lining up against him on Saturday's.

Furthermore, this demonstrates that Dan Lanning and his staff can prioritize a recruit and ultimately get the job done. Florence was Lanning's No. 1 target from the moment he got hired by Oregon, as the head coach called Florence immediately after winning a national championship, asking him to come chase greatness in Eugene on his team. But Lanning didn't do it alone. His newly-assembled coaching staff, full of elite recruiters at a variety of positions including Demetrice Martin and Tosh Lupoi, helped the Ducks apply the full court press and ultimately earn a commitment.

Lastly, the timing of this commitment is crucial. If you're Oregon, you get an elite player in the fold to create even more momentum leading up to signing day, with the Ducks still awaiting decisions from top prospects including Dave Iuli, Arlis Boardingham and Emar'rion Winston just to name a few.

From a numbers standpoint this makes things interesting. Oregon already has three cornerbacks in this class in Christian Gonzalez who's already on campus, Florence's teammate Jalil Tucker, as well as Khamari Terrell who committed on Friday. One thing I really like about the trio of Terrell, Tucker and Florence is they all have great speed and length, which is a great combination for any secondary.

Some sources I've talked to think Terrell is a better fit at safety, which could mean the Ducks want to go after another cornerback. Trejon Williams is still committed and I believe a solid visit likely sealed the deal for him.

The attention now turns to Waxahachie (Tex.) High School cornerback Jaelyn Davis-Robinson, who is down to Oregon and LSU after a trip to Baton Rouge over the weekend I'm told went really well. He'll announce his decision on Wednesday.

Evaluation

As for the on-field product, Florence is just about as good a cornerback prospect as you can find. Standing at around 6'1" with about 180 pounds on his frame, his combination of length, along with his 10.7 100 meter speed, is just part of the reason the Oregon staff was so intent on getting him back on board.

Furthermore, Florence has elite playmaking skills for a defensive back. Whether it's forcing fumbles, snagging interceptions or making plays in the open field on special teams, he's a do-it-all kind of player that rises to the occasion during the game's biggest moments.

He's got great burst and fluid hips, which allow him to change direction quickly--another trait that's crucial in a good defensive back. The San Diego product plays the game with loads of confidence and is very instinctual, reading the play in front of him to jump routes and carrying some pop when he delivers hits in the run game.

Florence is an immediate impact type of player, something Oregon definitely needs, especially at the cornerback spot following the departures of the team's top two cornerbacks from a season ago with DJ James transferring to Auburn and Mykael Wright taking his talents to the NFL Draft.

