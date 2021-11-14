West Linn PG Jackson Shelstad Commits to Oregon

The state's top player will stay home and play his college basketball for Dana Altman.

Oregon men’s basketball has gotten its first verbal commitment in the 2023 class, as guard Jackson Shelstad announced his commitment to Dana Altman and the Ducks.

He announced his decision on Twitter.

In November, Shelstad narrowed his college decision to three schools: Oregon, UCLA and Gonzaga. On Sunday, he officially announced that he was going to play his college basketball in Eugene.

Shelstad is currently a 4-star recruit according to 247 sports, and he's the 68th overall recruit for 2023. He's the No. 12 point guard and the top overall recruit in Oregon.

The six-foot guard is yet another big recruit the Ducks have recruited from West Linn High School. The last time the Ducks recruited a guard from West Linn was Payton Pritchard, which seems to have gone rather well for Oregon as Pritchard helped the Ducks reach the Final Four in just his freshman season.

He also carried the Ducks through an incredible run that led them to the Sweet Sixteen where they lost to the eventual champions in Virginia.

As just a sophomore, Shelstad won player of the year in the 6A Three Rivers League and was also selected to the first team all-league. He helped lead the Lions to an 8-0 record in 2020 before their season was cut short due to the Coronavirus outbreak in Oregon.

He also earned a lot of attention during his performance at the Nike EYBL Peach Jam tournament, where he averaged 19.5 points and shot 44% from the three-point line. He posted 30 points in one of the games that includes a large amount of the top high school recruits in the country.

The West Linn basketball team will take the court again for the first time this year when they take on Skyview on Dec. 10 and it would seem that Altman will be paying attention to how his newest recruit performs.

Shelstad is just one of the many in-state recruits that Oregon has gotten over the past couple of years. As mentioned earlier, Pritchard came from the same high school as Shelstad, as did Oregon shooting guard Anthony Mathis. More recently Oregon signed Nathan Bittle out of Crater High School, adding another great local talent.

Sheldstad is the first recruit in 2023 to commit to Oregon, and he's slated to join 2022 Oregon signee Dior Johnson and Kel’el Ware in Eugene, lathough everything indicates that Johnson will end up being a one-and-done player.

With Oregon relying on in-state high school players to add depth to their team, the Ducks hope to strike gold again with their recent recruits from West Linn and Oregon.

